President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, has tendered his resignation from his position, citing health concerns as the reason for his action.

Badaru's resignation came a few hours after the president met with the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1. General Musa reportedly arrived at the State House around 7 p.m. and was led to the office of the president immediately. The reason for the meeting was yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report.

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the resignation of the former minister from Tinubu's cabinet. Below are some of their reactions:

Abubakar M Kareto recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) former national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, also cited health issues to leave his position. He said:

"Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, tendered his resignation due to health concerns. Same way, Abdullahi Ganduje was kicked, booted out as APC national chair, both stating the same reason."Las Las E Don Cast, Na Everybody Go Chop breakfastshaooo " said Burna Boy.

Muhammed Ali urged Tinubu to appoint Musa as his replacement:

"Effective national security demands experienced leaders in key roles like the Minister of Defense, Police Affairs, and the NSA, enabling informed decisions and robust crisis management. Appointing seasoned professionals to these positions is vital for a secure and stable future."

Ibn Abdulwahab wrote:

"@NGRPresident, @officialABAT, this man should be made Minister of Defence, we don’t want story, all Nigerians are behind him, make him Minister and morale will reach sky, people will pick form, engineers will be all around for invention. Nigerians won’t like stories."

Abdul commended the resignation of the minister:

"This should become the norm in Nigeria. Once you, as a public official, cannot serve well in your post, you resign and give way to others."

Bukayo said Badaru should have been redeployed to another ministry for political reasons:

"There is more to this; it seems the president asked him to resign. I just hope it will not have political consequences because Badaru used to be very close to El-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi. The president could have redeployed him to another ministry."

Source: Legit.ng