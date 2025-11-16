The leading opposition, People's Democratic Party (PDP), held its national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Saturday and Sunday, November 15 and 16. It appeared all was not well with the party as no less than three governors of the PDP were absent at the crucial event.

At the event, the PDP announced the suspension of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose and its former national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Sim Fubara (Rivers) were absent at the PDP convention

Others who were expelled included the PDP's national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), AbdulRahman Mohammed, George Turner, Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, Austin Nwachukwu, Mao Chuambuwa, and Abraham Ammah.

The governors who were absent at the event are listed below:

Governor Siminalayi Fubara

A member of the PDP, Fubara has served as the governor of Rivers state since 2023.

He was in office after his successful election on May 23, 2023, until his suspension on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Tinubu, who declared an emergency rule as well as replaced him with Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Fubara's suspension was eventually lifted on September 18, 2025.

Governor Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke has been serving as the governor of Osun state since 2022. He served as the senator representing the Osun-West senatorial district from 2017 to 2019.

He contested in the 2022 Osun state gubernatorial election under the platform of the PDP and defeated incumbent governor, Isiaka Oyetola of the APC, who defeated him in the 2018 Osun state governorship election rerun.

Despite the internal crisis rocking the PDP at the national level, Adeleke has expressed confidence that the impasse will not hinder his bid for a second term, declaring that he is “cruising to victory” ahead of the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

Agbu Kefas of Taraba

Although the governor was reported to have disclosed that he had been handed over to the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he has not officially defected from the PDP and was expected at the event.

The development mirrored the unresolved crisis within the PDP, coupled with the fact that the convention was held in the absence of observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and several court injunctions.

