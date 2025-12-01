Eedris Abdulkareem's Instagram and Facebook accounts have been taken down allegedly by Meta

The Nigerian veteran rapper shared the possible reason behind the action in a recent announcement

His update about his social media accounts has sparked reactions from many Nigerians, who shared diverse opinions

Nigerian rapper and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, on Sunday, November 30, revealed that his Facebook and Instagram pages had been taken down.

The veteran rapper disclosed that the action against his social media accounts happened shortly after he released a new track, Open Letter to Donald Trump, The Guardian reported.

Meta allegedly takes down Eedris Abdulkareem after song on Trump. Credit: eedrisabdulkareem/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

According to Eedris, he has been unable to log into both accounts since the release of the song.

A quick search by Legit.ng showed that Eedris’ accounts on both platforms were no longer accessible, though Meta, the US-based parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has not issued an explanation for the suspension.

The rapper, known for his strong views on politics and governance, also didn’t disclose how long the suspension might last or whether Meta gave him any prior notice.

Open Letter to Donald Trump, released in November 2025 under Lakreem Entertainment, focused on corruption, insecurity, and poor leadership in Nigeria. Though framed as a message to the U.S. president, the song was mainly directed at Nigerian leaders.

In April 2025, the National Broadcasting Commission banned Eedris’ Tell Your Papa, saying it contained content that went against broadcast rules.

Reactions to Meta's alleged action against Eedris Abdulkareem

Chiemela Ezumah said:

"I love Eedris,na him sing Nigeria jagajaga dat year, obj find am tire.....now without hearing the song I no say stray bullet go don met Mr agbado."

Adesola Aduloju Dada reacted:

"But bandits can do video and send it to internet , and their account is well preserved , no problem."

Timon Duniya Timothy commented:

"How much did Nigerian government pay Facebook to be doing this."

Prince Moses said

"He was not informed that mark is under trump abi ..? Make he they play."

Barbara Lucious wrote:

"Don't worry great legend last last everything go dey alright, am sorry to hear this.. is too painful."

Joyous Oluchi said:

"See as dem don make me know say he drop a new song tiktokers go still make the song go viral."

Chidimma Chekwubechukwu commented:

"All of us go soon comot hereooooo... E b like say ojoro dey this app ooo....."

Francis Chukwudi said:

"when u speak against their way they will try as much as possible to silence the person."

Ojediran Samuel Adesoji Osa said:

"Waitin Donald Trump do Eedris Abdulkareem?.. Trump no be Tinubu naaa."

Eedris Abdulkareem alleges bribe attempt

Legit.ng previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem detailed an alleged attempt to bribe him over his viral song, Tell Your Papa.

The rapper narrated how an honourable called him, attempting to bribe him with 200 million naira, which he turned down.

He stated he strongly stood his ground and vowed not to be silenced despite the ban on his song.

