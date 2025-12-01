Fiery cleric, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, has alleged that "Islamic terrorists" are on a mission to "take over" Nigeria

Reverend Dachomo expressed his sentiments in a new video interview, saying some people are out to destroy Nigeria, 'physically and economically'

The cleric expressed strong disapproval of the country’s current presidency, stating that Vice President Kashim Shettima must be removed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau state - Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, regional leader of The Church of Christ in Nations, has called for the removal of Vice-President (VP) Kashim Shettima.

Legit.ng recalls that on Friday, October 31, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern (CPC), due to the killing of Christians by radical Islamists. This State Department classification is reserved for countries that violate religious freedom.

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo calls for the removal of Kashim Shettima as Nigeria's Vice President and President Bola Tinubu's right-hand man. Photo credit: @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

Later, in November, Trump said he had asked the Department of Defence to prepare for potential "fast" military action if Nigeria did not crack down on the killing of Christians. The American leader's rhetoric has put a strain on the two countries' diplomatic relationship.

Rev. Dachomo demands Shettima’s removal

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Morning Brief, monitored by Legit.ng, Dachomo described the ruling administration's Muslim-Muslim ticket as a "complete genocide to Christians".

He, therefore, urged relevant authorities to "remove" Shettima, as that is "the way forward".

"Shettima is a Muslim, the president is a Muslim. Is that not complete genocide to Christians in the political world? The way forward is to remove Shettima. And I stand on it.

"They are displaying Islamic agenda, they want to control the whole country. All Christians should wake up. If care is not taken, one day, these people will force every Christian to become a Muslim."

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that the power to remove the Vice President of Nigeria rests with the national assembly through an impeachment process.

Shettima previously served as senator for Borno Central from 2019 to 2023, and as the governor of Borno state from 2011 to 2019.

Amid Bola Tinubu's presidency, call surfaces for the national assembly to remove Vice President Kashim Shettima over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

On March 1, 2023, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Thus, Shettima became Nigeria's VP-elect.

Shettima assumed office after taking the oath of office on May 29, 2023, at the Eagle Square, Abuja. As the vice president, he oversees the economic planning team and reports as well as makes recommendations to the president, who makes the final decision.

Read more on Kashim Shettima:

Sherrif rejects accusations against Shettima

Legit.ng previously reported that former Borno state governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, denied accusing Shettima of creating Boko Haram.

Sheriff made the rebuttal in a statement by his media office titled: ‘A lie taken too far: Shettima, Sheriff not on war path.’

The former governor said the story is false in its entirety and urged members of the public to ignore it.

Source: Legit.ng