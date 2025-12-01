As the year 2025 comes to an end, Nigerians and other people from across the world are curious to know what 2026 has in store for the world

Prophet Joel Ogebe shared his prophecies, predictions that revolve around topics like global conflict, Christianity, law, and geopolitical power shifts

While these claims remain unverified, they attracted attention due to their dramatic nature and interpretations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Prophet Joel Ogebe of the House of Salem Global, Lagos, has described 2026 as a year of "a year of judgment and of justice.”

Legit.ng reports that Ogebe, also known as 'The Priest of Salem', shared the ‘Prophetic Watch for 2026’ recently via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

Prophet Joel Ogebe shares his 2026 prophecy, warning of challenges and significant events in Nigeria and other nations. Photo credit: @ProphetJoelO

Source: Twitter

Ogebe predicts 2026 as 'Year of Judgment'

The tweet has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

According to Ogebe, God spoke to him and revealed visions to him.

The cleric shared predictions about the United States, Israel, and four other foreign nations, warning of potential crises and disasters.

He also addressed Christian religious organisations, saying, "This is the season of ministerial retreats, recalibration, and conferences."

2026 prophecy about Nigeria

For Nigeria, he said he saw "a pot set upon intense fire, boiling violently."

Prophet Ogebe wrote:

"Suddenly, the cover burst open, and the water spilled over, pouring out in every direction. But as the water overflowed, it fell upon the very fire that caused the boiling, and the flames began to weaken. The Lord made me understand that what boils over will also quench the fire, and the pressure that erupts will ultimately reduce the intensity of what stirs it. Selah."

Prophet Joel Ogebe shares his 2026 prophecy, warning Nigeria and several other countries of the world. Photo credit: Prophet Joel Ogebe

Source: Facebook

The full message can be read below:

What does Scripture say about prophecy?

The gift of prophecy is written about throughout the Bible, according to South Africa-based Pastor Julian Adams.

In 1 Corinthians 12:4-11 and Romans 12:4-8, the Apostle Paul spoke about it. Per Apostle Paul, prophecy is a gift given by God according to His choice, and therefore, no one can boast about receiving it freely.

Prophecy comes through personal relationships and encounters with the Holy Spirit.

Pastor Adams wrote:

"Prophecy is not solely focused on the future; it is also relevant to the present. As my friend Anthony Hilder writes, prophecy acts as a “spiritual metal detector”, uncovering the treasures hidden within people's hearts by the Lord, allowing those treasures to be revealed and enjoyed by all."

Read more prophecies about Nigeria:

Pastor Akerele shares several prophecies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Ayo Akerele released “strange revelations” concerning Nigeria.

Akerele warned that the nation faces grave spiritual and national dangers unless urgent repentance and unity are embraced.

The Canada-based preacher claimed that the prophecies were received over several years of intense prayer and fasting for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng