Senator Natasha: Drama as Kogi Lawmaker Threatens Colleague Over Deleted WhatsApp Comments
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has threatened to expose information from the senators' WhatsApp forum if her deleted comments are not reposted
- Natasha took to social media to call out her colleague, Osita Ngwu, representing Enugu West senatorial district, for allegedly locking comments in the WhatsApp group
- In 2025, attention has been on the senate following the standoff between Senator Natasha and Senate President Godswill Akpabio over alleged sexual harassment
FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, on Sunday morning, November 30, threatened the senator representing Enugu West district, Osita Ngwu, over alleged deleted WhatsApp comments.
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan publicly called out her colleague via a Facebook post.
Natasha warns Senator Osita Ngwu
She wrote on her verified account:
“Dear Senator Osita Ngwu of Enugu West Senatorial District, you will open responses in the Senators WhatsApp forum and repost my deleted comments. Else, I’ll bring the discussion to the public domain."
Natasha's warning: Nigerians react
Meanwhile, Nigerians on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) are reacting to Senator Natasha's disclosure.
Legit.ng captured some comments below:
Davidson Ogbonna wrote:
"Sometimes, senators also behave like secondary school students."
Bala Yusuf Namama commented:
"Madam, scatters the last leg of the table to make everybody collect for body."
@prinxe_B tweeted:
"Please bring it out to the public domain. We, the public court of judgment, are waiting, ready to see the facts, weigh the evidence, and help you get a clear and honest verdict. No need for secrecy. Let the truth come out in the open where everyone can see it for what it really is."
Maryaamah Onayi-Ozichu Abdulsalam wrote:
"They want to start their madness again..insecured men. You people should leave our Senator alone and face your life and do your job by representing your constituents as it should. Anybody wey do anyhow go see anyhow."
Ayuba Aliu commented:
"So, they never learnt lessons about you by now? The better learn or they should enter FGYB class. He will teach them better."
Comfort Ocheme said:
"The fire you carry is too hot for them to handle. He better do the needful before you make it public."
Promise Mbaegbulam Njoku-Adibe commented:
"Ahhhhhh him never get the memo? Make una warn am ooo. Natasha H Akpoti no dey fight yeye fight ooo. She goes all out and never loses because she has God on her side and she stands on the path of truth."
