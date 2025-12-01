Former PDP publicity secretary, Olisa Metuh announced his exit from the PDP and confirmed his move to the APC, accusing his former party of abandoning him during his trials

He revealed that President Tinubu and former Speaker Gbajabiamila had supported him in difficult times when the PDP did not

He dismissed fears of a one-party state and pledged to help strengthen democracy while contributing to national development through the APC

FCT, Abuja - Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has officially departed from the party.

This the PDP bigwig also confirmed that he is joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He accused the PDP of abandoning him during his most difficult moments, Vanguard reported.

Metuh made the announcement on Sunday, November 29, during a thanksgiving service held in Abuja to mark his 60th birthday, where he revealed that although he had stepped away from partisan politics three years earlier, he has now chosen to return through the APC because, according to him, the party stood by him when he needed support.

Metuh explains his move

Speaking to journalists after the thanksgiving service, Metuh said he was ready to contribute to national development through the APC, saying the party had shown him solidarity when the PDP failed to do so.

“When I had problems, I did not see my party; I did not see the people I suffered for. I was in court with my family. But in the midst of that, somebody who I criticised so much, because President Tinubu was the head of the opposition then, reached out to me," he said.

He recounted how the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited him on behalf of Tinubu.

“He reached out to me; he comforted me and he did a lot of things for me then, and this was someone who was my political enemy,” he added.

PDP ‘abandoned me’, says Metuh

The former PDP spokesman said his decision to join the APC was rooted in gratitude and a sense of purpose.

“I wish PDP well. I gave my life to PDP. But I have moved on, and I wish them well,” he said.

He stressed that his return to politics was driven by a desire to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in delivering democratic dividends.

“I am trying to make sure that I assist the government at the centre, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to deliver the goods. I have seen the steps, I have seen the challenges, and as a patriotic Nigerian, I want to join hands in resolving those challenges.”

Nigeria not becoming one-party state, Metuh insists

Despite the wave of defections across the country, Metuh dismissed fears of Nigeria moving towards a one-party system.

“There are a lot of credible citizens, Atiku Abubakar is very credible, Peter Obi is very credible, David Mark is very credible. There are a lot of people,” he said.

He emphasised the need for a vibrant opposition, arguing that democracy thrives on diverse views, Daily Trust reported.

“We need vibrant opposition. We need people to express their views. We need space in our democracy.”

Tinubu invited me several times, he reveals

Metuh also revealed that President Tinubu had approached him on several occasions to join the APC, but he repeatedly declined.

“It took me a long time to get involved in politics. I’ve been called several times. The president wanted to work with me,” he said.

However, Metuh said he now feels duty-bound to contribute his voice where he believes it will make an impact.

“Now that I’m in politics, I want to help. Maybe I could be a good voice on this side, to ensure that the polity is good.”

PDP expels Wike, Fayose, others

