Several northern governors and APC leaders have thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

The ruling party chieftains commended President Tinubu's 'sweeping reforms' in the economy, local government autonomy, and national unity

The APC stalwarts acknowledged the administration’s purported strategic focus on national security, particularly in the northern states plagued by insurgents, bandits, and other banned groups

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the north-central geopolitical zone have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election.

As reported on Thursday, May 22, by Vanguard, the decision was part of resolutions reached on Wednesday night, May 21, in Abuja, where five governors of the party from the zone reportedly met with other APC leaders from the zone.

North-central APC governors back President Tinubu for the 2027 presidency. Photo credit: Asiwjau Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The development brought joy to the camp of the APC.

Legit.ng reports that the north-central geopolitical zone of Nigeria comprises six states and the federal capital territory (FCT). These states are Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau. All are APC-controlled states, with the exception of Plateau which has a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain (Caleb Mutfwang) as its governor.

Moving the motion for the endorsement of the president for reelection in 2027, George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said:

“We, members of the APC north-central geopolitical zone at this meeting held on the 21st of May, 2025, in Abuja and attended by the secretary to the government of the federation, the state governors of the zone, members of the national assembly, honourable ministers and other critical stakeholders, having watched with total satisfaction and admiration the sterling performance of the APC-led government of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have resolved as follows:

“To endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to run for another tenure of four years to continue with his good works; that the north-central APC will continue to support all people-orientated programmes and projects of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The list of the 5 governors that backed Tinubu in fresh alignment below:

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state Hyacinth Alia of Benue state Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger state

Benue NASS APC caucus endorses Tinubu

In the same vein, the Benue state caucus of the APC in the national assembly endorsed Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 election.

This was even as the caucus called for greater synergies between Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, relevant security agencies, and the federal government to end the incessant insecurity in the state.

Osun PDP senators endorse Tinubu

Similarly, in a joint statement signed by Senator Kamarudeen Oyewumi (Osun West), Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla (Osun Central), and Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), the PDP lawmakers expressed their support for Tinubu’s leadership and a second term in office.

The endorsement followed a meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, where the senators unanimously backed the president, citing his track record in governance, economic reforms, and infrastructure development.

APC dismisses coalition against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid a coalition plot, Ajibola Basiru, national secretary of the ruling APC, said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with other opposition leaders, would once again lose in the 2027 election.

Basiru said the opposition leaders would fail in the 2027 election 'because their coalition is not driven by the best interests of Nigerians'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng