Nasir El-Rufai formally declared his membership of the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 elections

The former Kaduna governor said he chose the ADC after talks with the SDP collapsed

El-Rufai received ADC membership number 000002 and urged Kaduna residents to register with the party

Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has formally declared his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This marks a significant political shift ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Breaking: El-Rufai Declares New Party Ahead of 2027, "We Will Repeat 2025 Glory"

Source: Twitter

Mr El-Rufai, previously a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), registered with the ADC on Thursday, November 27, at his Unguwar Sarki ward in Kaduna, where he was presented with his membership card.

He arrived with a large entourage, including political associates and former appointees from his tenure as governor.

Senior ADC officials, including the party’s Vice Chairperson for the North-West, Jafaru Sani, and National Membership Secretary, Sadiq Yar’adua, were also present.

El-Rufai explains move to ADC

Speaking at the registration ceremony, Mr El-Rufai disclosed that he settled for the ADC after talks with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) collapsed.

“I’m a bona fide member of the African Democratic Congress. The SDP would not agree to open up to the coalition leadership because the government has bribed and compromised some of the leaders. However, the ADC agreed to the terms and conditions of the coalition leadership," he said confidently.

He added that he was informed of the ceremony at short notice.

“I was told at 6 p.m. yesterday to be here by 4 o’clock today, and I managed to get here,” he said.

Call for mass registration

Mr El-Rufai urged residents of Kaduna state to join the party as preparations for 2027 intensify.

“I want to call on all citizens of Kaduna State, 18 years and above, to come out en masse and register with the African Democratic Congress,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the ADC-led coalition would replicate its 2015 electoral success.

“By the grace of God, we are going to repeat what we did in 2015, when we got rid of the incompetent, thieving and corrupt PDP administration,” he alleged.

Mr El-Rufai received membership number 000002, while the coalition’s Vice National Chairman for the North-West received 000001, making them the first to register in the state.

ADC leaders welcome El-Rufai

ADC officials praised his decision to join the party, describing it as a boost to their political strength in the region.

National Membership Secretary Sadiq Yar’adua said the former governor’s entry would “energise the coalition and strengthen the party’s structures ahead of the coming elections”.

El-Rufai’s political trajectory

Breaking: El-Rufai Declares New Party Ahead of 2027, "We Will Repeat 2025 Glory"

Source: TikTok

Mr El-Rufai’s political influence first grew under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and later as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He became central to the formation of the APC in 2013, a coalition that unseated then-President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 elections.

After the Senate rejected his ministerial nomination earlier this year, his move from the APC to the ADC signals a new phase in his political career—one that positions him as a potential kingmaker or contender in the race towards 2027.

Atiku finally joins ADC ahead of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku shared photos on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle depicting his new home.

Source: Legit.ng