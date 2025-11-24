Kano APC Leaders Name Who They Will Be Backing for President in 2027
- Kano APC stakeholders have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s sole 2027 presidential candidate at meetings hosted by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
- Ganduje had directed ward and local government leaders to reopen party offices and publicly declare Tinubu as their preferred presidential flagbearer
- Senior party figures had attended the sessions, while the absence of two top officials had drawn attention among observers
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Former Kano governor and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has secured the backing of Kano APC stakeholders for President Bola Tinubu to fly the party’s presidential flag in 2027.
The decision followed a series of strategy sessions held with party leaders drawn from all 44 local government areas of the state.
Ganduje hosted the meetings at his Miyangu Road residence in Kano, where he told party figures that early alignment was necessary to strengthen internal cohesion and avoid distractions as the next election cycle approaches.
Building statewide party alignment
He said the gatherings were convened to deepen harmony within the state chapter and to reinforce the group’s commitment to the administration in Abuja.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“The purpose of these meetings is to ensure complete unity in our party from top to bottom and to reaffirm our solidarity with the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Ganduje said.
The former governor directed ward and local government leaders to open all party offices and keep them active at all times.
He instructed delegates and executives to return to their communities and declare Tinubu as the preferred and sole presidential choice for the 2027 contest.
Strengthening membership structures
Ganduje announced that the party’s digital registration system would receive renewed attention. Three trained personnel from each local government are expected to handle the exercise to boost membership figures before campaign activities begin in earnest.
A long list of top APC figures attended the meeting. They included former governor Kabiru Gaya, federal lawmaker Alhassan Ado Doguwa, former governorship candidate Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate Murtala Sule Garo, as well as state chairman Abdullahi Abbas. Other party officials from across Kano were also present.
Two senior political figures were noticeably missing. They were Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Yusuf Abdullahi Atta.
Benue gov’t demolishes Tinubu campaign office
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that barely one week after its grand opening, part of the campaign office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi, Benue State, has been demolished by officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board, sparking controversy and political tension in the state.
The building, which also serves as the state secretariat of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, had its perimeter fence pulled down during the operation that took place on Thursday, November 6.
The secretariat was inaugurated last week in a ceremony graced by supporters from Benue and neighbouring North-Central states. The event was convened by Dr Mathias Byuan, Executive Director of Housing, Finance, and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, who also doubles as the National Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Group.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng