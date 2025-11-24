Kano APC stakeholders have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s sole 2027 presidential candidate at meetings hosted by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Ganduje had directed ward and local government leaders to reopen party offices and publicly declare Tinubu as their preferred presidential flagbearer

Senior party figures had attended the sessions, while the absence of two top officials had drawn attention among observers

Former Kano governor and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has secured the backing of Kano APC stakeholders for President Bola Tinubu to fly the party’s presidential flag in 2027.

The decision followed a series of strategy sessions held with party leaders drawn from all 44 local government areas of the state.

Ganduje hosted the meetings at his Miyangu Road residence in Kano, where he told party figures that early alignment was necessary to strengthen internal cohesion and avoid distractions as the next election cycle approaches.

Building statewide party alignment

He said the gatherings were convened to deepen harmony within the state chapter and to reinforce the group’s commitment to the administration in Abuja.

“The purpose of these meetings is to ensure complete unity in our party from top to bottom and to reaffirm our solidarity with the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Ganduje said.

The former governor directed ward and local government leaders to open all party offices and keep them active at all times.

He instructed delegates and executives to return to their communities and declare Tinubu as the preferred and sole presidential choice for the 2027 contest.

Strengthening membership structures

Ganduje announced that the party’s digital registration system would receive renewed attention. Three trained personnel from each local government are expected to handle the exercise to boost membership figures before campaign activities begin in earnest.

A long list of top APC figures attended the meeting. They included former governor Kabiru Gaya, federal lawmaker Alhassan Ado Doguwa, former governorship candidate Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate Murtala Sule Garo, as well as state chairman Abdullahi Abbas. Other party officials from across Kano were also present.

Two senior political figures were noticeably missing. They were Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Yusuf Abdullahi Atta.

