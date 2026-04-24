A brother has taken to social media to speak about his sister, who took part in the 2026 JAMB examination, and her dream course

He mentioned that his sister wishes to study Medicine so she can be a doctor and praised her for her high score in the 2026 UTME

The screenshot he shared showed the high marks that his intelligent sister got in each of the subjects she took during her JAMB exam

A brother has taken to social media to react after his younger sister took part in the 2026 JAMB examination and shared her UTME result with him.

He mentioned in the viral post that his sister wishes to be a doctor and hopes for her dream to come true.

JAMB: Sister’s dream of studying Medicine shines as brother shares UTME result. Photo Source: Twitter/1Manus

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Brother posts sister's 2026 UTME result

The statement of the elder brother comes amid viral posts shared on social media by several individuals who sat for the 2026 JAMB examination.

While many are happy about the scores they got in the UTME examination, a few individuals took to social media to express their displeasure.

While many people continue to pour out their minds, a young man, 1Manus_, took to his media page to speak about his sister.

Brother proud as sister scores high in 2026 JAMB, wants to be a doctor. Photo Source: Twitter/1Manus

Source: Twitter

Brother posts screenshot of sister's UTME result

According to him, he explained that his sister wishes to study Medicine at a university in Nigeria with the hope of becoming a doctor.

@1Manus_ wrote on his media page:

"Hard work truly pays off. Witnessing my sister’s dedication result in a 282 JAMB score is the highlight of my day. Your dream of Medicine is within reach, Fatima. Keep shining, Doctor."

Due to the effort she has put into working towards her goal, her brother went ahead to share a photo of his sister and also a screenshot that showed what she scored in each of the subjects she wrote in her JAMB exam.

The screenshot he posted also showed her total UTME score and other information.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB just for fun has shared his 2026 UTME result online. He said he did not study for the exam because he was busy with medical examinations in school.

He posted a screenshot of his result showing his total score and subject marks, which sparked many people to talk online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a 37-year-old man who retook the JAMB exam after 15 years has shared his 2026 UTME result on social media. He said he wants to go back to school to study the English Language for a second degree.

He also compared his new score with the one he got when he first wrote the exam 16 years ago, saying he performed better this time.

Lady trends after posting 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a science student who scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics in the 2026 UTME has gone viral online.

She shared her result on social media and called herself an “academic weapon.” Her post attracted many reactions, with people praising her for her strong performance in the exam.

Source: Legit.ng