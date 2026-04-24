Galatasaray has joined the football world in paying tribute to Ex-Super Eagles star Michael Eneramo, who died at 40

Eneramo sadly passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026, after collapsing on the pitch during a local match in Kaduna

Eneramo played for multiple Turkish clubs during his 14-year-long career and retired at Turk Ocagi Limasol in 2018

Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray has paid an emotional tribute to former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo, who sadly passed away at the age of 40.

Eneramo died on Friday, April 24, 2026, after collapsing on the pitch in Kaduna, where he routinely keeps his fitness and also runs an academy.

Galatasaray pays tribute to Michael Eneramo after his death. Photo by Phil Cole.

Source: Getty Images

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, he slumped on the pitch in the second half of a match and was quickly rushed to the hospital, but died at the entrance.

Galatasaray pays tribute to Eneramo

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have joined the football world to pay an emotional tribute to the late Super Eagles star after his untimely demise.

The club quoted Super Eagles announcement on X with a message to the late player, his family and the Nigerian Football Federation.

“We are saddened to hear the passing of Michael Eneramo, who played for multiple clubs in the Turkish Süper Lig. Everyone at Galatasaray SK extends their condolences to his family, friends and the Federation of Nigeria. 🙏,” the statement reads.

Esperance pays tribute to club legend Eneramo

Eneramo spent the majority of his career at Esperance de Tunis, joining from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Lobi Stars in 2004 and moving to Europe from there.

The Tunisian club published a lengthy message on its X page celebrating the memory of one of the best foreign players in its history.

“With profound sadness and sorrow, Espérance Sportive de Tunis bids farewell to one of its most loyal sons, Michael Ennamo,” the statement reads.

“With hearts gripped by pain, Espérance Sportive de Tunis mourns its former Nigerian player, Michael Ennamo, who has passed away after an exceptional career that will remain etched in the memory of the club and its fans for generations to come.

“Ennamo was not merely a player who passed through the history of Espérance; he was a symbol of strength, determination, and resolve, and one of the names that created unforgettable moments on football pitches, raising the club's flag high in immortal sporting milestones.

“He lived with the fans of Espérance through great moments of joy and decisive goals that are still recounted to this day, and his name remains tied to the spirit of fighting and true belonging to the club's jersey.

Esperance de Tunis pays tribute to late striker Michael Eneramo. Photo by Fethi Belaid/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“As Espérance Sportive de Tunis bids farewell today to one of its sons, it extends its most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, his loved ones, and all who knew him and shared in his sporting and human journey, praying to God to grant his family patience and strength to overcome this painful loss.”

“Michael Ennamo will forever remain a part of Espérance's memory and the conscience of its fans, who will never forget the dedication and loyalty he offered within the green rectangle,” the statement concluded.

NFF pays tribute to Eneramo

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF paid tribute to Michael Eneramo after the former Super Eagles forward collapsed and died in Kaduna.

The NFF acknowledged the striker's contribution to the Super Eagles during his short stint with the team, particularly his goal against Tunisia during the 2010 World Cup qualifier.

Source: Legit.ng