Kano Gov't Calls for Arrest of Ganduje Over Alleged Inciting Remarks
- The Kano government has called for the arrest of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje over comments it described as inciting and dangerous
- Cabinet members had linked Ganduje’s remarks to a bandit incursion that occurred in border communities less than 48 hours later
- The state executive council had approved more than N54 billion for key projects, including an emergency operations centre
The Kano state government has demanded the arrest and investigation of former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over comments it described as dangerous to public order.
The position followed a review of his recent remarks during the state executive council meeting held on Friday.
As reported by The Cable, commissioner for information and internal affairs, Ibrahim Wayya, briefed journalists after the meeting. He said the council examined Ganduje’s comments on the security situation and viewed them as a deliberate attempt to stir tension in the state.
Council faults remarks on insecurity
“Council deliberated extensively over the recent inflammatory statements made by a former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the deputy senate president Barau Jibrin, who alleged that the state is vulnerable to banditry and further announced plans to recruit 12,000 individuals under a proposed religious police outfit named Khairul Nas,” the commissioner said.
According to him, members of the cabinet concluded that the statements created unnecessary fear and could roll back the progress made in safeguarding communities.
He added that:
“Council noted that the utterances were inciting, reckless, and capable of undermining the security efforts of the Kano state government and the President Tinubu led administration, which demonstrated genuine concern for the plight of its citizens and had continued to work tirelessly to safeguard their lives and properties across the nation.”
Wayya told reporters that suspected bandits entered border communities less than two days after the remarks were made.
The council viewed the timing as suspicious and said it raised questions about whether the comments were connected to the attack.
He said the state renewed its appreciation to the federal government and security agencies for their backing in ongoing counter banditry operations.
Kano gov't calls for probe and public caution
The commissioner said the council asked security agencies to open an investigation into the former governor and to arrest him for attempting to form an illegal militia.
He also urged public figures to refrain from comments that could inflame tensions. He reassured residents that the government would continue to maintain peace and protect citizens across all localities.
Wayya announced that the council approved N54,798,217,384.19 for new projects, including an emergency operations centre at the Government House, Kano.
Source: Legit.ng
