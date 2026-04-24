The Police Officers’ Wives Association partnered with the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives to strengthen healthcare delivery for police families ahead of a Lagos outreach

The first phase of the POWA Cares Initiative in Abuja reached over 1,000 beneficiaries through free eye screening, treatment, and medical consultations

The upcoming Lagos phase was expanded to include healthcare services and scholarships for children of police officers to study nursing

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) has deepened its partnership with the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) as preparations intensify for a welfare outreach programme targeted at police families in Lagos.

The collaboration is aimed at expanding access to healthcare and strengthening support systems for households of serving officers.

POWA partnered with nurses for Lagos outreach supporting police families with healthcare services.

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POWA nursing partnership boosts police welfare outreach

POWA President, Mrs Olufunmilola Disu, hosted a delegation from the nursing association at the organisation’s office in Abuja, where both parties discussed modalities for the upcoming Lagos phase of the POWA Cares Initiative.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the engagement was described as part of efforts to strengthen structured welfare delivery across police communities.

The delegation was led by NANNM National President, Comrade Haruna Mamman, alongside senior officials of the association. Discussions centred on how professional nursing expertise could be integrated into the next phase of the programme.

Lagos outreach expands programme scope

The Lagos edition is the second phase of the initiative, which is designed to support police families through health services, economic assistance and social welfare interventions.

The first phase in Abuja reportedly reached more than 1,000 beneficiaries, offering eye screening, treatment and general medical consultations.

Mrs Disu said the outcomes from the initial phase demonstrated the importance of consistent welfare interventions for police families. She also noted that improved healthcare access had direct effects on productivity and quality of life among beneficiaries.

Beyond healthcare services, the Lagos outreach will introduce additional components, including scholarships for 10 children of police officers to study nursing. Organisers say the initiative is intended to strengthen long-term capacity in the health sector while supporting families within the police community.

Mrs Disu, who has a background in nursing, described the partnership with NANNM as central to achieving effective service delivery. She said collaboration between both organisations would ensure that care reaches families in a more structured and professional manner.

Concern over unlicensed practitioners

The meeting also addressed growing concerns around unlicensed medical practice. Both organisations agreed on the need for stronger regulation and closer cooperation to protect public health and maintain professional standards in healthcare delivery.

The Lagos outreach is scheduled to take place later this month, bringing together medical professionals and stakeholders to deliver integrated services to police families across the state.

Police AIG visits Ikeja air force base

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, has called for stronger collaboration between security agencies as part of efforts to improve national security operations.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, April 21, during a visit to the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force in Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Suleh.

Source: Legit.ng