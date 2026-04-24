Old Video of Charly Boy’s Encounter With Man Dressed as Woman Trends

Nigerian singer Charly Boy, whose real name is Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, made waves online recently

This was after a throwback video of the veteran artist surfaced online, as he shared about his encounter with a man

In the viral clip, Charly Boy narrated how he was deceived, which got many talking on the internet

A throwback video of veteran singer Charly Boy’s 2024 interview on the Honest Bunch podcast has resurfaced online, sparking widespread reactions.

In the trending clip, the singer candidly recounted a peculiar experience during a rough patch in his marriage.

Fans react as Charly Boy opens up on unusual past encounter with a man. Credit: @charlyboy

Source: Instagram

He explained that while battling loneliness after his wife left, he decided to bring home what he thought was a beautiful woman he had met in town.

Unknown to him, the person he carried home was actually a man.

Sharing the story in his own words, Charly Boy said:

“I love gay people. One time my wife gone run away. I was so effing lonely. So I say okay, I could go to town. The first woman I see I go carry. Very, very beautiful.

"We came home, but instead of anything, we ended up talking till morning. I was complaining about my depression, and this beautiful woman advised me to see her shrink. But when the person entered the bathroom and came out again, it was not the same person, it was a full-blown man.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Charly Boy addressed the long-running rumours about his sexuality.

The unconventional showman, who has built a reputation for his daring lifestyle and fearless expression, said he has always lived his life openly and without fear of judgment.

Speaking during an interview with KAATRUTH, the self-styled Area Fada described himself as an open book who has never concealed any part of his identity.

According to him, people who hide aspects of their lives often do so out of fear, but he has never been afraid to be authentic.

The controversial singer said if the rumours about his sexuality were true, he would have openly admitted it without hesitation.

“If I was gay, I’ll be shouting it at the rooftop. I don’t hide myself. I commit my soul,” he said.

He added that he prefers to live his life in the open, comparing himself to someone sitting in the market square where everyone can see him.

“By that I mean I’m like an open book. I can’t lie about anything because liars are for people who don’t have the courage to live their authentic life, and I’ve been living my authentic life since ages. So, I don’t send anybody,” he stated.

For decades, Charly Boy has remained one of Nigeria’s most controversial and talked-about entertainers.

From his bold fashion statements to his unique stage persona, the veteran performer has consistently pushed boundaries and challenged social norms.

His eccentric image, combined with his outspoken activism, has often fueled public curiosity and speculation about his personal life.

Charly Boy explains that lying is a sign of cowardice, and he won't lie about his sexuality. Photos: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy visits Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Veteran Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charly Boy visited the now Olamide-Baddo bus stop.

The famous stop used to be named after the 75-year-old, but the Bariga LCDA made some changes.

In the viral clip during his visit, the man jested at those trying to faze him with this change, igniting reactions online.

Charly Boy's interview trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@chukwu_ebu30900 said:

"This thing don happen to my guy when I visited Thailand . Baba carry trans gender think say na woman and she was forcing my guy to off light but as the trans gender guy remove clothes the guy on light come see his prrick and he shout and I went inside the room and we send her out."

@karo_manuel said:

"Niggga GAY. We know since day one."

@NoName56125318 said:

"Mr chali chali. No deh whine joor."

@Wesleyve3 said:

"He was probably drinking that night."

@Jeffoe01 said:

"The depression go just tripple ."

@miky_young said:

"Baba chop the thing!!!"

Charly Boy’s candid moment from years ago resurfaces online. Photos: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy visits Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Veteran Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charly Boy visited the now Olamide-Baddo bus stop.

The famous stop used to be named after the 75-year-old, but the Bariga LCDA made some changes.

In the viral clip during his visit, the man jested at those trying to faze him with this change, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng