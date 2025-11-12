Abia APC Renaissance Group has expressed its optimism on the capacity of Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives

The group emphasised that Kalu’s leadership skills and notable achievements in serving his constituents in Abia make him a fine leader

The APC support group stated that Kalu has brought visibility to the APC in Abia state and the entire southeast geopolitical zone

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) Renaissance Group has vowed to continue to support Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the house of representatives.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, November 11, sent to Legit.ng, the Abia APC Renaissance Group condemned what it calls 'blackmail by faceless individuals' against Kalu.

Abia APC group backs Benjamin Kalu, vows unity and stronger leadership ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @kepukepunews

Source: Twitter

Abia APC backs Kalu strongly

It cautioned against the 'falsehoods' while reaffirming its absolute support for Kalu.

The statement partly reads:

"We, the leaders and members of the Renaissance Group of the Progressives Congress in Abia State, therefore, reaffirm our total loyalty and support to Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. We stand firmly with him as he continues to promote the progressive ideals of our great party and champion the cause of peace, unity, and development in the South East."

It continued:

"We also use this opportunity to caution those hiding behind fake identities and pseudo organisations to desist from acts of blackmail and misinformation. It is unfortunate that some individuals, driven by envy and political frustration, would rather sow seeds of discord instead of supporting the tremendous progress being made under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker."

Abia APC group stands firm behind Benjamin Kalu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Onsogbu

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, the Abia APC said it will not be distracted, promising to remain focused in its bid to strengthen its platform, deepen its grassroots structures, and ensure that the party unseats the ruling Labour Party (LP) in the 2027 elections.

It urged all its members and the wider south-east political community to unite behind Kalu, saying the deputy speaker represents the new face of leadership, "one anchored on dialogue, performance, and loyalty to both the party and the people."

The statement concluded:

"Together, we shall continue to advance the vision of a stronger Abia and a more united southeast under the leadership of the APC."

Read more on Benjamin Kalu:

Benjamin Kalu bags intercontinental role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kalu was elected as the chairman of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), with Senator Christine Mwando Katempa (Democratic Republic of Congo) named deputy chairman.

In a statement, Fortune Zephania Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament, announced the appointment during a session of the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng