Tunde Bakare, founder of Citadel Global Community Church, has said that President Donald Trump's designation of Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern' is due to interest in the African country's oil

Bakare spoke on the heels of the redesignation of Nigeria by the US leader as a ‘country of particular concern’ and the congressional hearing on November 20 about the rising insecurity in Nigeria

The Trump administration accused Nigeria of allowing targeted killings of Christians, a claim Bakare, a former presidential aspirant, said distracts from a wider problem of tackling jihadist violence, terrorism and widespread insecurity in the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Tunde Bakare, a popular Lagos-based pastor, has claimed that the motive behind United States (US) president, Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a 'country of particular concern' and his allegations of Christian genocide is the American president’s interest in Nigeria’s oil wealth.

As reported by The Punch, Bakare said the Trump administration considers Nigeria’s oil wealth, other mineral resources and critical sectors such as real estate as central to its agenda.

Pastor Tunde Bakare warns that Donald Trump’s actions may be aimed at Nigeria’s oil, urging the Nigerian government to respond strategically. Photo credits: @realDonaldTrump, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Bakare alerts Nigeria on Trump

Per The Cable, Bakare spoke on Sunday, November 30, during a state of the nation address at the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos.

Bakare asserted that “It was clear to us that President Donald Trump was going to have a particular interest in Nigeria.

He said:

“Nigeria’s oil wealth and other mineral resources will be critical to the Trump presidency, as will our role in the value chain of emerging technologies.”

Furthermore, Bakare said he received a vision, and the 'symbolic attire' in the spiritual insight pointed to “religious implications” that could spark tensions in Nigeria if not managed wisely.

He said:

“Trump’s Muslim attire was a clear indication that his interest in Nigeria could have serious religious implications, such that could cause religiously-motivated social unrest."

Bakare links Donald Trump’s Nigerian focus to oil, technology, and potential religious conflicts. Photo credit: Pastor Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

Bakare: 'Donald Trump is transactional'

Bakare labelled Trump’s leadership style transactional and urged the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respond with a structured economic plan.

He said:

“President Donald Trump has proven to be a transactional leader whose threats are usually invitations to the negotiating table.

Pastor Bakare explained:

“The Nigerian government should present the United States with a mutually beneficial business proposal, one that will facilitate US business interests while guaranteeing Nigeria’s security, educational development, industrialisation and access to cutting-edge technologies.”

Bakare, therefore, urged the Nigerian government to negotiate a strategic business deal with the US rather than wait to be pressured, stressing that Nigeria must not miss the window of opportunity.

Read more on the US-Nigeria religious freedom standoff:

Ribadu meets Trump’s war secretary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, met with Pete Hegseth, US secretary of war, over the alleged Christian genocide.

Hegseth said the Department of War (DOW) is working aggressively with Nigeria to end the targeted killing of Christians in the West African country.

Trump’s war secretary made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @SecWar.

Source: Legit.ng