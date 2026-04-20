The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has announced the results of the Bar Final Examination for December 2025

The Nigerian Law School (NLS) said out of 7,602 candidates, 1,067 students failed the professional examination

According to the legal council, the overall pass rate for the December 2025 Bar Final Exams stands at 79.1%

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School (CLE NLS) has announced the release of the results of the December 2025 Bar Final Examinations.

The legal council said a total of 7,602 candidates sat for the final bar examinations.

The Secretary to the Council & Director of Administration disclosed that over 1000 students failed the professional examination.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, April 20, 2026, via its X handle @CLE_NLS.

According to the council, the overall pass rate stands at 79.1%.

The summary of the NLS final bar exam performance:

First Class: 212

Second Class Upper: 1,216

Second Class Lower: 2,961

Pass: 1,622

Fail: 1,067

Conditional Pass: 314

No fewer than 210 candidates were absent from the final bar examination.

The Council of Legal Education warmly congratulated all the successful candidates on this significant achievement.

It said the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of the candidates have yielded commendable results.

The Nigerian Law School said information regarding the screening process and the schedule for the Call to the Bar ceremony will be communicated to candidates via their individual portals on its website.

Reactions as Law School releases results of final bar exams

@olejemeelijah55

THE CLE should review its grading scheme. This grading is driving a lot of people into frustration. 4As, and 1B is a 2.2 ??? This is unfair. You can do better. Is this what education is all about?

@Kamoli__

@grok, what do you think? If First Class and Second Class Upper were the passing grades, what is the overall performance? Also, if they used a pass/fail system where a pass is first class, second class upper and lower, how many people would have passed?

@Jirry_Irrie

80% pass rate? What has the law school come to? No wonder there are so many lawyers out here who can’t conjure two words to make a coherent sentence.

Law graduate bags first class from saw school

Recall that a young man who graduated from the university with a third class in law celebrated his latest academic achievement.

He shared how he got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite finishing with a third-class from the university.

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences.

UI law graduate shares law school final grade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a naturally brilliant Nigerian scholar who scored nine A1 grades in WAEC proceeded to study law and bagged a first class at the University of Ibadan.

He had graduated with a First Class degree from the University of Ibadan in 2024 and was recognised as the best student in International Law and Jurisprudence.

His latest achievement at the Nigerian Law School, where he obtained a distinction, had drawn widespread praise.

Source: Legit.ng