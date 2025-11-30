Trump's Allegation: Tinubu Told The Road to Take on Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to do more on the growing insecurity in the country following Donald Trump's redesignation of Nigeria as a country of concern

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to explore the outburst of the United States President Donald Trump against Nigeria to strengthen the security of the country. Trump had threatened to launch a military operation in Nigeria, alleging a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The US president had earlier re-designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern, adding that the Nigerian government allowed the killings of Christians in Nigeria. He then said that the threat was to defend the Christians in Nigeria.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, said that Trump's outburst was a result of the insecurity in the country and urged the Tinubu-led government to explore the situation to strengthen the security situation in the country.

US Senator Ted Cruz had amplified the allegation when he accused the Federal Government of allowing the massacre of Christians. He claimed that Nigeria is the top country in the world where Christians are being persecuted, citing deaths and churches destroyed by extremist groups.

Trump orders US military on action in Nigeria

Recently, Trump threatened military action in Nigeria and directed the US Department of Defence to prepare for "possible action" in Nigeria. He alleged that Christians were being killed in Nigeria and called on the government to swiftly stop the killings.

The Nigerian government had earlier rejected the allegations and maintained that all faiths were being affected by the insecurity in the country. Before that, Trump tagged Nigeria as a country of particular concern, where he first raised the Christian genocide allegation against Nigeria. The development had led to widespread criticism.

Many analysts have maintained that the US president lied about his claim, and his position has been rejected by China and the European Union. They have called for respect for Nigeria's sovereignty and that the country should be allowed to manage its internal affairs.

Analyst reacts to insecurity in Nigeria

Victor, in his reaction, condemned the growing kidnapping in the country. He decried the effect of the growing incidents in the education sector and called for decisive action from the government. His statement reads:

"The renewed mass abductions are a strong reminder that Nigeria’s security system is still struggling to protect vulnerable communities, especially schools and rural areas. The repeated attacks show gaps in intelligence, slow response time, and weak control over armed groups.

"Beyond the physical danger, these kidnappings create fear, disrupt education, weaken the economy, and reduce public confidence in government.

"To address this, Nigeria needs a combination of stronger community policing, better surveillance technology, more coordinated security operations, and long-term investment in the social and economic conditions that make kidnapping a 'business' for criminals."

