Washington, D.C, United States - Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, met with Pete Hegseth, United States Secretary of War, over the alleged Christian genocide.

Hegseth said DOW is working aggressively with Nigeria to end the targeted killing of Christians in the West African country.

Trump’s War Secretary made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @SecWar on Friday, November 21, 2025.

“Yesterday, I met with Nigeria’s National Security Advisor and his team to discuss the horrific violence against Christians in their country.

Under @POTUS leadership, DOW is working aggressively with Nigeria to end the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists.”

