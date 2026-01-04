Isreal DMW has reacted to the capture of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife by the United States

Davido's aide, who is currently in Atlanta, shared what would likely become of the Venezuelan president

He also argued that the political leader was facing the consequences of his action, triggering reactions

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, the logistics manager and aide to music star Davido, has reacted to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States.

Recall that United States President Donald Trump made waves across social media on Saturday, December 3, after he announced that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been taken into custody.

In response, Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, demanded that the United States present proof that Maduro is alive. She added that she currently has no information regarding the whereabouts of the president and his wife.

Isreal reacts to Maduro's capture

Amid the controversies that have trailed the Venezuelan president's capture, Isreal, in a post via his Instagram story, claimed Maduro might spend the rest of his days behind bars. He added that the political leader was facing the consequences of his actions.

"Maduro will likely spend the rest of his days in prison. The consequences of rigging elections and forcing yourself on the people. Hmm," he said.

Screenshot of Isreal DMW's comment about President Maduro Flores' arrest is below:

What netizens said about Isreal DMW's comment

In reaction, some Nigerian netizens advised Davido's aide to steer clear of international politics as it was not his forte.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Abdulbariu Zakari said:

"Can you say this against your president in Nigeria.."

Jemi Joe commented:

"A very clear message as the 2027 election draw closer."

Joel Cliff commented:

"2027 election will not be a joke."

Mark Adewale said:

"Only an Ekuke will think the US arrested maduro because of bad leadership but they don’t touch all these criminals in Africa like Tinubu, Ofcourse it’s because of their oil."

RK Kuoh said:

"He should focus on dragging his Ex wife and sucng David's D. This is the height of ignorance."

Adeleke Meekmind Salu commented:

"I just dey wait make Gumi, Wike or Asari Dokubo talk fess."

Da Meakins said:

"You know nothing about Maduro and his arrest,posting nonsense."

Donlefty Samuel said:

"Same way this current government brought fake pastors to sign Muslim Muslim ticket and everyone kept quiet as if nothing happened."

Friday Oguji

That's exactly what is likely going to happen in 2027 if Care is not taken, he will land himself in prison too for over greediness, is better for him to all people's will to be done comes 2027.

What to know about Nicolás Maduro

Legit.ng also Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has been long at the centre of a bitter standoff with Washington, was captured and flown out of the country following a US operation

Nicolás Maduro’s political journey is an unusual one. Before entering government, he worked as a bus driver in Caracas and later became a trade union leader.

