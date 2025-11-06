US senior lawmakers Meeks and Jacobs condemn Donald Trump’s threat to cut aid and consider military intervention in Nigeria

They argue that violence in Nigeria is rooted in resources that affect both Muslims and Christians

The statement comes after the US President designates Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and warns of possible US action

Washington, D.C. – Top U.S. lawmakers have criticised President of the United States Donald Trump over a threat to cut off assistance to Nigeria and consider possible military action.

Gregory W. Meeks and Sara Jacobs, both high-ranking members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Africa Subcommittee, respectively, made this statement in response to Trump's recent remarks suggesting a halt in US support in Nigeria.

Top U.S. Lawmakers Slam Donald Trump, Warn Against Military Action in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @officialABAT/realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

According to the lawmakers, such rhetoric risks misrepresenting the causes of insecurity in Nigeria and could further complicate diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“The Trump administration’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern ignores the complex reality of violence there, clashes between farmers, many but not all of whom are Christian, and herders are driven by resource scarcity and land competition, not religion alone.” the statement read.

Terrorists attack Muslims and Christians - US lawmakers

The lawmakers stressed that Nigeria’s security challenges stem from multiple factors, including climate stress, population pressure, weak governance structures, and criminal violence, rather than purely religious motives.

The lawmakers dismissed the attempts to frame the crisis as a one-sided persecution narrative.

They said:

“Terrorist groups have killed both Christians and Muslims, and devastated communities—especially in the predominantly Muslim north which is increasingly plagued by violent criminal gangs often referred to as bandits”

“All Nigerians deserve protection, and we know President Tinubu recognizes the importance of interfaith harmony and is working to address this challenge.”

US senior lawmakers Meeks and Jacobs condemn Donald Trump’s threat to cut aid and consider military intervention in Nigeria. Photo credit: @RepSaraJacobs/@GregMeeksNYC

Source: Twitter

The lawmakers also condemned Trump’s comment suggesting possible military intervention under the guise of defending Christians in Nigeria.

“It is incredibly irresponsible of President Trump to threaten military action, providing security support is one thing; threatening military intervention to ‘defend Christians’ is a reckless response to distorted facts which risks embroiling the United States in another war.”

US Congressman responds to China's support for Nigeria

Meanwhile, the US Congressman Riley Moore has backed President Trump’s warning to Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution.

China had earlier criticised the US stance, warning against using religion as a pretext for foreign interference.

The diplomatic row highlights growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Tinubu told what to do next after Trump's threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that civil society groups urged President Tinubu to respond swiftly to rising global tension after Donald Trump’s reported threat over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

The National Civil Society Council warned that Nigeria’s lack of ambassadors for nearly two years weakened diplomatic ties and left the nation vulnerable internationally.

The group noted that the absence of ambassadors has exacerbated the diplomatic row and hindered communication with Washington, stating that Nigeria urgently requires robust representation and effective international lobbyists to counter negative narratives abroad.

Source: Legit.ng