FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the silence by the APC-led Bola Tinubu administration is an indication that Nigeria has lost both its voice and standing on the international stage.

The ADC said the United States’s action to arrest the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, is a clear warning to the Nigerian government and other governments that lack legitimacy.

The coalition said the Nigerian government has yet to react in any way, more than 48 hours after the developments in Venezuela.

“This silence by the APC-led Bola Tinubu administration is a further indication that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, has lost both voice and standing on the international stage.”

The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @BolajiADC on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Abdullahi alleged that the silence had nothing to do with neutrality but a lack of confidence rooted in the absence of integrity.

The ADC said the celebrations that hit the streets of Venezuela following Maduro’s arrest revealed widespread rejection of his administration.

“While the United States intervention raises serious and legitimate questions under international law, one reality cannot be ignored. The wave of public support that followed in Venezuela exposes the deep crisis of legitimacy of the Maduro government.”

Venezuela, Nigeria, 5 Other countries bit by US

Recall that Venezuela is the latest country to be hit by United States (US) strikes as the Donald Trump administration ramps up military interventions.

The US launched an audacious military operation that plucked Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country.

The US attack on Venezuela and the purported “capture” of President Maduro have drawn strong reactions across the globe.

Maduro: Video shows arrested Venezuela's arrested president

Legit.ng also reported that a new video has surfaced showing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro being escorted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers inside the agency's headquarters in New York.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured during a surprise attack by special US forces on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, early Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Rapid Response 47, the official White House rapid response account, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Maduro's 'perp walk' inside the DEA office in lower Manhattan

