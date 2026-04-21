Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' broke his silence shortly after his twin brother Peter Okoye announced a new birthday

Paul, rather than comment on his twin brother's action, focused on announcing a music concert

The singer's reaction also sparked responses from his fans and followers, with many commending him

Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has left many talking with a social media post he shared shortly after his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, announced his new birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mr P made headlines after stating that November 18, the birthday he shares with his twin, would no longer be recognised as his celebration date.

From now on, Mr P revealed he would be celebrating his birthday on November 30.

Paul Okoye announces music concert in Ghana after Peter's announcement. Credit: rudeboy/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye announces concert after Peter's declaration

In a post on Monday, April 21, Paul, who appeared to be unbothered by his twin brother's declaration, announced a joint concert with Ghanaian artist Fancy Gadam set for May 30 at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Ghana.

Sharing the concert flyer, Paul wrote,

"TALAMLE !!!! are you ready !! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 It’s all about #firedepartment & #gadamnation."

Legit.ng previously reported that the feud between the brothers took another dimension after social media reports suggested that Rudeboy unfollowed his twin brother, Peter Okoye, after their eldest brother, Jude Okoye, was granted bail in the sum of N100 million amid his alleged N1.3 billion fraud case.

Reactions trail Paul Okoye's first social media post after brother Peter's announcement. Credit: rudeboy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Jude was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged crime of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, among other counts.

Paul Okoye's social media post amid Peter Okoye's declaration is below:

Reactions to Paul Okoye's social media post

Reacting, some netizens applauded Paul for ignoring the public tensions with Peter Okoye. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

ObianujuMenkiti said:

"I like as you dey move about your music business. Nothing concern Paul with drama. Own the birth date Nna. Na u be the older one, na u fess come out... RUDEEEEE Fire department."

OniDeXPolice commented:

"The truth no matter what happens as brothers abeg reconcile. It will require dropping of both EGO! How will you both feel coming back together to your limelight?"

VadoGreat182347 said:

"You need to change ur birthday to 30th November too cus E get why Ejima."

AKUBASTEENY commented:

"Is it only me that feels disappointed each time I see any peter and Paul post."

techy_peter commented:

"Your brother don go change birthday, wetin you dey go find for concert?"

Mishukpop said:

"Can someone tell me when last Rudeboy ever talk about Psquare?"

Peter Okoye steps back from activism

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Okoye revealed he was stepping back from activism to focus on family amid the economic and security crisis in the country.

He made this public on Monday, March 9, 2026, during an exchange with a fan who questioned his silence on Nigeria's high inflation, soaring fuel prices, and insecurity.

Responding, the singer explained that he had done his part, from marching in EndSARS protests in 2020 to campaigning for Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng