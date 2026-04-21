A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects

The young man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man, Ogbeide Richard Osarumwense, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB: A young man who scored 98 in Maths and Physics posts his full UTME result. Photo: @richard81581

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @richard81581 on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 69 in English, 98 in Maths, 98 in Physics and 98 in Chemistry, making a total score of 363.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A young man who got 98 in Maths and Physics posts full UTME result online. Photo: @richard81581

Source: TikTok

In his TikTok post, Richard expressed gratitude to God, stating that his sleepless nights were not in vain.

He wrote:

"God is too good. God really came through. All the sleepless nights were not in vain. God is faithful."

See his TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail man's JAMB result

destiny— DC skolontoes said:

"Engineering students are blasting jamb this year."

Olive Law said:

"congratulations. I tap from ur grace in my tym. please how did u study please tip us abeg. wat did u read abeg."

kwin Cindy said:

"i will continue to congratulate others until is my turn for them til congratulate me, congratulations."

queen Esther said:

"congratulations. The God that do your own will do mine."

July said:

"I love seeing things like this. Congratulations."

ADE said:

"I did not even prepared self but at least I still score 200."

Engr. Dr Ken said:

"Which course are you going for with this excellent performance obviously not medicine because I saw mathematics instead of biology."

Henry said:

"from 100 Lvl you go know say no be by I sabi book, na I sabi person and I guide."

Mae said:

"Now I understand why you kept on checking. congratulations to you dear."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng