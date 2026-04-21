Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred controversy with his latest remarks about presidential aspirant Peter Obi

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the filmmaker taunted the ADC presidential candidate

He went on to make eerie observations about Peter Obi’s political career, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie ignited tension online as he called out presidential aspirant Peter Obi.

The filmmaker on his X account predicted that any political party Obi joins will eventually collapse.

Drama unfolds as Yul Edochie tackles Peter Obi’s political move. Credit: @yuledochie, @peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

He specifically dismissed Obi’s reported moves with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing them as “dead on arrival.”

According to Edochie, Obi’s efforts amount to a waste of time, stressing that the issue is not physical but “deeper than that.” He expressed surprise that Obi either does not recognise the problem or chooses to ignore it, but insisted that the truth remains unchanged.

In his words:

“Any political party Peter Obi joins will scatter. Whatever he’s doing with ADC is dead on arrival. A total waste of time. It’s not a physical problem. It’s deeper than that. I’m surprised he doesn’t know this already. Or maybe he knows but chooses to ignore it. But the truth remains the truth. Peter Obi cannot be President of Nigeria now.”

Edochie’s comments have sparked reactions online, adding another layer to ongoing debates about Obi’s political future and the dynamics of Nigeria’s presidential race.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) via e-registration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yul, a known supporter of President Bola Tinubu on social media, made the announcement on Friday, January 20, describing the APC as the largest political party in Africa.

The actor, who emerged as the Anambra governorship candidate for the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) in 2017, also urged his fans and followers to join the ruling party.

“The beautiful country we dream of, we must all roll up our sleeves and work to achieve it. Registration completed. Now a member of the largest political party in Africa, the APC,” Yul wrote, sharing a graphic of his official card to symbolise commitment to Nigeria's renewal under the party's “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Yul Edochie’s post comes after reports that businessman Obi Cubana was appointed the Southeast zonal coordinator for the City Boy movement, a youth-focused political mobilisation reportedly backed by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

While the group often aligns with the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is not an officially registered arm of the party.

The controversy grows as Yul Edochie speaks out on Peter Obi. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Yul's message to Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

042princejay said:

"Holy Ghost fire, senior 😂."

bitrus_dominic said:

"For the first time in history, Lion don finally born real life goat!!!!"

jude.olisa

"Anything you are doing will scatter. What you wish others will become your portion."

mega_mikky said:

"All for what exactly. Engagements!! You're too old for this shhit man."

foreignhairs_ said:

"E de pain you as Nigerians no support ur attitude to ur family,since den u just de get Pepe body 😂."

arinzegod101

"Always looking for relevance. 😂 APC kept avoiding him like a plague 😂."

son.benin said:

"Who released this goat 🐐."

ifexpapi said:

"He want city boys to invite him 😂😂😂."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"What did Pete do to deserve this kind son😢."

ultracoal said:

"Bro u fit come omife for Obiagu make we talk small."

itz_chizzy258 said:

"Yul just dey find engagement 😂😂😂."

Yul Edochie faces backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, calling her a blessing to his life.

Netizens dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathise with.

Angry fans claimed the actress' presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

Source: Legit.ng