Northern CAN urged Nigerians to treat Trump’s remarks as a call for unity and collective action

Rev. John Hayab warned against twisting Trump’s comments to fuel division and said they should be read with an open mind

The cleric stated that Trump threatened terrorists, not Nigerians, and called for religious freedom and national peacebuilding

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja has called for calm, unity, and collective action.

Legit.ng noted that this follows the United States President Donald Trump’s comments on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

US Vs Nigeria: Northern CAN Finally Breaks Silence as Trump Threaten Invasion: "He Cares For Us"

Source: UGC

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, November 4, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. John Hayab, urged Nigerians not to interpret Trump’s remarks as a call for conflict, but rather as an opportunity to unite against killings and religious intolerance.

CAN: Trump’s comments should unite, not divide

Rev. Hayab said Nigerians must rise above religious and political interpretations of Trump’s remarks and instead work together to protect lives and ensure national peace.

“Trump’s statement about Christian genocide in Nigeria should be an opportunity for peace-loving Christians and Muslims to unite and demand concrete action by our government to stop the killing of anybody because of religion or any form of identity,” he said.

He stressed that the focus should be on eliminating violence, not deepening suspicion between religious communities.

CAN: ‘Read Trump’s remarks with an open mind’

The cleric noted that Trump’s comments, though controversial, should be viewed as concern from an external observer rather than hostility.

“If you choose to read President Trump’s statement with an open mind, you will simply hear the voice of a visitor who cares about you and wants you to do something serious to enjoy peace and unity in your country,” Rev. Hayab stated.

He warned against groups attempting to weaponise Trump’s words to inflame tensions.

“We should disregard those who are manipulating and twisting what was said to instigate us against one another to divide us further,” he added.

CAN: ‘He threatened terrorists, not Nigerians’

Addressing fears sparked by Trump's threat to deploy US military power, Hayab maintained that the statement targeted extremist groups, not Nigerian citizens.

“He said if nothing is done, his military will come after the terrorists, not after Nigerians, or are some of us admitting that they are part of the terrorists?” he challenged.

Call for freedom and peaceful coexistence

Hayab reiterated that Nigerians must continue to defend each other’s rights to worship freely.

“What we want is freedom for all to practice our faith, whether we are Christians, Muslims, or free thinkers,” he emphasised.

He urged religious leaders, government officials, and security agencies to use this moment to strengthen peacebuilding efforts and promote genuine reconciliation.

“This is a time for unity, not suspicion. We must put Nigeria first and work together to secure our future,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng