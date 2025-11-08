US Congressman Riley Moore revealed a resolution submitted to Congress at Donald Trump’s direction

The resolution urges the US Government to pressure Nigeria over religious violence and Christian persecution

Key demands include repealing blasphemy laws, protecting Christian communities, and delivering humanitarian aid

Riley Moore, a US Congressman, revealed on 7 November 2025 that he had submitted a resolution to Congress at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Moore posted an image of the resolution on X, formerly known as Twitter, outlining a series of demands aimed at pressuring the Nigerian Government over its treatment of Christian communities.

Resolution demands repeal of blasphemy laws and protection for Nigerian Christian communities.

The resolution demands call for the United States to take firm diplomatic, economic, and security measures to address religiously motivated violence in Nigeria.

Resolution demands US action on Nigerian religious violence

According to Moore’s post, the resolution urges the US Government to:

• End impunity for perpetrators of religiously motivated violence.

• Protect Christian communities and clergy from further attacks.

• Work to return internally displaced persons to their homelands, especially among Christian populations.

• Repeal blasphemy laws and release all prisoners detained for their faith.

• Coordinate with international partners to deliver humanitarian aid directly to victims through trusted nongovernmental and faith-based organisations.

• Affirm the United States’ commitment to stand in solidarity with Christians and defend their right to practise their faith without fear of persecution, violence, or death.

Moore provided further comment alongside the image. The resolution appeared to reflect growing concern among some US lawmakers about religious freedom and human rights in Nigeria.

The move is likely to stir debate in both Washington and Abuja, as it touches on sensitive issues of sovereignty, religious policy, and international pressure. The Nigerian Government has not yet responded publicly to the resolution.

The resolution’s language, particularly its call to repeal blasphemy laws and release faith-based detainees, signals a strong stance from Trump and his allies on global religious freedom.

The inclusion of humanitarian aid coordination also suggests a broader strategy that goes beyond political pressure.

As Moore stated in the resolution:

“Affirms the commitment of the United States to stand in solidarity with Christians and to defend their right to practice their faith without fear of persecution, violence, and even death.”

The resolution is now under review in Congress, where it may face scrutiny or support depending on broader foreign policy priorities.

