Candidates in Lagos have described the 2026 UTME as well organised and noted smooth biometric verification and stable computer systems across centres

Many candidates complained that the time allocated for answering questions across four subjects was not sufficient for proper completion

Some parents stayed around examination centres across Lagos and nearby Ogun communities to ensure their wards get to centres safely

Some candidates sitting for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Lagos have described the exercise as smooth and well organised, even as concerns were raised over limited time to complete questions.

As observed by the Nigerian Tribune, across several computer-based test centres in the city, candidates said the process ran without major disruptions.

Lagos CBT centres record orderly conduct as students sit for the 2026 UTME examinations. Photo: FB/JAMB

Source: UGC

However, many of them felt the allotted time for answering questions across four subjects was insufficient, especially in subjects that required calculation and careful reading.

The examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board nationwide, has now entered its fourth day.

Early results from the first two days have begun circulating, with reports that some candidates scored above 200 out of a possible 400 marks.

Lagos UTME 2026 exam runs smoothly

Monitoring visits by Tribune to centres such as WAEC International Office in Ikeja, TimeOn Kairos Educational and Vocational Institute in Abule-Egba, and Lufem Oko-Oba showed that the examination sessions started on schedule.

The first batch began around 8:30 am, followed by subsequent sessions at intervals through the day until the final batch around 4:00 pm.

Parents were also present in large numbers around the centres. Some were seen waiting under trees and along building shades while their children wrote the exam.

Many said they chose to accompany their wards due to safety concerns and the need to navigate early morning traffic across Lagos and neighbouring Ogun communities such as Sango-Ota, Akute, and Ifo.

Several candidates expressed satisfaction with the technical arrangement of the examination. They noted that biometric verification was smooth and that the computers and internet connection functioned without interruption.

JAMB confirms the release of the first batch of 2026 UTME results. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

There were no reports of power failure during the sessions attended by the candidates interviewed.

Candidates report time pressure in UTME

The subjects written were based on candidates’ chosen courses, including English Language, Mathematics, and relevant science or arts combinations.

Some candidates reported difficulty with Mathematics due to time pressure, while science students pointed to Chemistry as particularly challenging.

Officials at the centres, who declined to be named, said strict guidelines were enforced throughout the examination.

They noted that candidates were fully briefed on the rules before registration and were prohibited from bringing items such as wristwatches and earrings into the halls.

They also explained that monitoring systems were in place to ensure compliance. According to one official, all activities were under central surveillance.

“So, whoever that cheated in the exam or aided cheating in whatever form would be detected and appropriately penalised for such action and that is why no one will want to flout the rules,” one of the exam officials said.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Source: Legit.ng