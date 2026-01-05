FCT Minister Nyesom Wike celebrates Kenneth Kobani's nomination to the NMDPRA board amidst mixed reactions

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has celebrated the nomination of "Kenneth Kobani as non-executive member of the board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)."

This was disclosed in a statement by the minister's spokesperson, Lare Olayinka, on Monday, January 5. According to Olayinka, Kobani was the secretary to the government of Rivers when Wike was the governor of the state.

President Tinubu forwarded the nomination of Kobani and others in two separate letters addressed to the upper chamber and signed by the president, following recent appointments of chief executive officers for the two regulatory agencies.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Monday, January 3, via X. According to the statement, the nominations are intended to strengthen governance and regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Nigerians react as Wike celebrates Tinubu's nomination

However, Wike's celebration of the appointment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Lord Tala Targaryen commented:

"KK is an honourable Ogoni man, respected hugely since the 90’s… he is of sound pedigree… a former Commissioner of Finance and Federal Minister, he is the illustrious son of UI-educated Chief Eddie Kobani!"

Ifeanyichukwu E Ajaegbu wrote:

"I'm confused, is this something to celebrate, or is there an implicit meaning to your announcement?"

Olorogun commended the appointment:

"Wike keeps taking good care of his people. We now hope they perform like their leader."

General Asi said Tinubu had compensated Wike:

"Good one, the President have settled him, but his greed is out of this World. He wants Rivers State in his pocket, which will be his downfall."

Atobajaye projected the downfall of Wike:

"Good one, success for Wike, they are gradually building those that will remove your boss's teeth finally."

Blameless commented on the Rivers crisis:

"You see say Sim Fubara smart pass your Wike? You think say everything na to dey shout with frog voice."

Rotimi Ojo maintained that Tinubu's administration favours politicians in the country:

"Politicians, na dem enjoy Tinubu government pass."

