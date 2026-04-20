Kwara: Top Senatorial Aspirant Mentions Where Jobs Can be Created

PDP senatorial aspirant for Kwara South in the 2027 general elections, Prof. Muritala Awodun, has disclosed that he will drive job creation by formalising informal businesses and sponsoring business clusters across the district.

Prof. Awodun stated this during an interview with some newsmen in Abuja pertaining to his senatorial ambition recently.

Muritala Awodun explains how to create jobs in Kwara South Photo Credit: @emmaikumeh

Source: Twitter

He said, "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I plan to identify and formalise informal businesses by sponsoring their registration to prepare them for opportunities.”

The Senatorial Aspirant emphasised that registration will give local entrepreneurs access to government and private sector grants and soft loans currently out of reach for unregistered operators. Beyond paperwork, he pledged to “create platforms that connect entrepreneurs to funding, training, and markets, ensuring they can grow and remain sustainable.”

Security First, Then Economy

Awodun, a professor of business and entrepreneurship, stressed that his number one priority remains security. He noted that several Kwara South communities have been deserted due to insecurity under the outgoing administration.

“Without the safety of lives and property, no meaningful development can take place,” he said. His first 100 days, he added, will focus on security-related interventions to restore peace and help displaced persons return home.

From Job Seekers to Job Creators

On youth unemployment, Awodun said the government alone cannot provide enough jobs. Citing his tenure as founding Director of the KWASU Centre for Entrepreneurship, where students were trained to become “job creators,” he promised to replicate the model district-wide.

“I will promote entrepreneurship by supporting youth-led innovations, providing grants, and encouraging the establishment of small businesses that can grow and employ others,” he said.

He linked youth restiveness to economic hardship and displacement, arguing that productive engagement through skills, entrepreneurship, and sports will reduce crime and instability.

Diaspora Investment, Agriculture Blueprint

Awodun described Kwara South as “richly endowed” with arable land, minerals, and an industrious population, but lacking “coordinated development.” His strategy: mobilise indigenes at home and in the diaspora to invest back home, guided by short-, medium-, and long-term economic blueprints “that will outlive any single administration.”

Agriculture, he said, remains underutilised. He pledged to promote commercial farming and revive “Agric as a culture” in secondary schools through competitions, similar to programs he ran at KWASU and KWIRS.

Infrastructure, Health, Education

He also pledged to advocate for increased government investment in infrastructure while encouraging community-driven development to bridge gaps. For rural healthcare, he will back periodic medical outreaches for early diagnosis and basic care.

On education, he promised scholarships for need and excellence, plus learning materials for indigent students to ensure “no child is denied education due to financial constraints.”

Awodun, who runs the Muritala Awodun Widows and Orphans Foundation, supporting over 900 widows since 2017, said women’s economic and political empowerment remains a top priority.

“Kwara South has immense potential. With unity, strategic planning, and collective effort, we can transform our region into a hub of prosperity and security,” he said. “Let my people trust me on this Kwara South Agenda, as the entire people of Kwara State once trusted me with the Revenue Reform Agenda and I delivered.”

Recall that PDP primaries for 2027 National Assembly seats are expected by mid-2026. Awodun is a former Chairman of KWIRS and ex-Director at KWASU Centre for Entrepreneurship.

Source: Legit.ng