Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared a moving tribute to his late brother, Yoni

Yoni Netanyahu, a decorated IDF officer, was killed during the 1976 Operation Entebbe in Uganda

Netanyahu’s emotional words reflect both personal grief and the enduring legacy of his brother’s sacrifice

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has penned a deeply emotional message in memory of his older brother, Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu, who was killed during a daring military operation in Uganda many years ago.

“Yoni was my wonderful brother. My North Star who helped me navigate my path through the twists and turns of life,” Netanyahu wrote. He described Yoni as a source of guidance and strength, adding: “It wasn’t just the loss of a beloved brother. It was the loss of an anchor. I was certain that I would never recover. But with time, I understood that Yoni’s legacy did not end with his death.”

Benjamin Netanyahu shares emotional tribute to his brother Yoni Netanyahu, highlighting his enduring legacy. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Yoni Netanyahu and Operation Entebbe

Yoni Netanyahu (1946–1976) was a highly decorated officer in Israel’s elite Sayeret Matkal unit. He was killed while leading Operation Entebbe, also known as Operation Yonatan, a rescue mission in Uganda that freed more than 100 hostages held by terrorists.

The operation became a defining moment in Israeli military history, with Yoni remembered as a symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Legacy and inspiration

In his tribute, Netanyahu reflected on how his brother’s values continue to inspire generations:

“Generations of young people have read his book of letters; generations of fighters have drawn inspiration from his values. Yoni did not leave behind only a memory of heroism. He left us a path.”

Netanyahu explained that his brother’s sacrifice shaped his own path into public service.

“From the depths of grief, a profound sense of mission grew within me. Yoni’s sacrifice propelled me forward into public service,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remembers his brother’s sacrifice and its impact on public service. Photo credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/X

Source: Twitter

Personal reflection

The Prime Minister concluded his message with a personal note of longing:

“I miss you, Yoni, my beloved brother. I miss you terribly.”

Yoni Netanyahu’s story remains a powerful reminder of bravery and dedication, and his legacy continues to resonate in Israel and beyond.

Full message from Netanyahu:

“From a young age, he possessed a rare combination of inner peace, determination, and a clear sense of purpose. He always knew where he was going, and what was required of him. Throughout its life, the State of Israel has fought for its very existence.

“As long as Yoni was alive, I was convinced that he would be there at the forefront, in leadership, in the place that would help ensure its future. When I learned that Yoni had fallen in Operation Yonatan to rescue our hostages, I felt that my life had come to an end.

“It wasn’t just the loss of a beloved brother. It was the loss of an anchor. I was certain that I would never recover. But with time, I understood that Yoni’s legacy did not end with his death.

“On the contrary. Generations of young people have read his book of letters; generations of fighters have drawn inspiration from his values. Yoni did not leave behind only a memory of heroism.

“He left us a path. From the depths of grief, a profound sense of mission grew within me. Yoni’s sacrifice propelled me forward into public service. As Prime Minister of Israel in these days of an existential war, when I send our soldiers into battle and our pilots to Iran, I see each and every one of them as if they were my brother.

“I remember my parents, and I think of their parents. I know what is at stake. I know what every decision means. I guard our warriors, and they guard us. I miss you, Yoni, my beloved brother. I miss you terribly."

See the X post below:

Netanyahu sends message to Christians, mentions Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again spoken out against what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

In his Easter message, shared on his X account on Sunday, April 5, 2026, he extended greetings to Christians in Israel, the United States, and across the globe, wishing them a joyful celebration.

Source: Legit.ng