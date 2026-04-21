JAMB has flagged 43 tertiary institutions over delays in processing Direct Entry verification requests involving over 2,600 applicants

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa and Kaduna Polytechnic had recorded the highest number of pending clearance cases among affected institutions

The board had scheduled a meeting with all listed institutions to address the backlog and improve the verification process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has raised concerns over delays by several tertiary institutions in verifying results for Direct Entry applicants, with more than 2,600 cases still pending.

Data released by TheCable showed that 43 institutions were affected, with a total of 2,638 outstanding verification requests recorded as of mid-March.

JAMB flags 43 institutions over delays in Direct Entry verification. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

The board has since summoned the institutions for a meeting scheduled for May 17 to address the issue.

JAMB flags institutions over DE delays

Among the institutions listed, Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa recorded the highest number with 222 pending cases, followed closely by Kaduna Polytechnic with 220. Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic also had 131 unresolved verifications.

Universities were not left out. The University of Calabar appeared twice on the list with figures of 115 and 71, while the Federal University, Nasarawa State recorded 110 pending cases.

Enugu State University of Science and Technology and Delta State University had 98 and 95 cases respectively.

Full list of the first 15 institutions affected below:

1. Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa: 222

2. Kaduna Polytechnic: 220

3. Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Nasarawa: 131

4. University of Calabar: 115

5. Federal University, Nasarawa State: 110

6. Enugu State University of Science & Technology: 98

7. Delta State University: 95

8. Federal College of Education, Ogun: 88

9. University of Abuja: 81

10. Kaduna State College of Education: 78

11. Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic: 71

12. University of Calabar: 71

13. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo: 70

14. University of Port-Harcourt: 67

15. Ambrose Alli University, Edo: 65

JAMB summons 43 institutions

The delays have raised concerns over the processing of Direct Entry admissions, as verification of academic records is a key requirement before candidates can be considered.

JAMB has summoned concerned institutions to meeting Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

For this reason, JAMB has invited the affected institutions to a meeting aimed at resolving the backlog and ensuring a smoother verification process for applicants.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng