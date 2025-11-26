Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo have renewed their years-long hostility

The political figures have been estranged for nearly two decades but briefly reconciled in the spirit of Fayose's 65th birthday

After the controversy that trailed Obasanjo's remarks at Fayose's event, the former governor demanded a refund of the logistics fund he provided for Obasanjo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Ayo Fayose, ex-governor of Ekiti, confirmed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has returned his $20,000 after a fresh clash.

It comes days after Obasanjo said the money would be returned and added that he had not even opened it yet.

Ayo Fayose says he never wanted to reconcile with Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo credits: @GovAyoFayose, @Oolusegun_obj

Source: Twitter

Fayose spoke in a recent interview with AF24 News, monitored by Legit.ng, where he narrated the sequence of events leading to his 65th birthday celebration.

Legit.ng recalls that at the ceremony in Lagos, Obasanjo had reflected on his long-running feud with Fayose, describing the former governor as “not the best” of his protégés, while acknowledging his political accomplishments.

Obj repays $20,000 after Fayose's criticism

In the new interview, Fayose said two weeks before the event, he decided to mend fences with several people he had fallen out with politically.

He explained that he reached out to Obj, as Obasanjo is fondly called, through a mutual friend, Osita Chidoka, a former minister of aviation, who provided the ex-president’s phone number.

Fayose, however, insisted that his call to Obasanjo was not an apology.

He said:

“I never called to go and apologise to Baba. I did not offend him. He was the one that removed me from office. If anybody should apologise, it is him."

He said Obasanjo welcomed him to his home days before the celebration and even assured him that he would attend the event despite another engagement in Rwanda.

He added that at Obasanjo’s request, he arranged money for the former president’s travel logistics.

He said:

“We took pictures together. All in good faith.

“I changed $20,000 and gave it to him. How can you accept somebody’s money and come and be spiting that person?”

Confirming that Obasanjo returned his money after his scathing text to the former Nigerian leader, Fayose said:

"I have written to him, and he has returned my $20,000. And I thank him for returning it. It is in my possession now. I have changed it to naira."

Asked by the interviewer how he felt after a disgruntled Obasanjo returned the money, he replied:

"I am very happy. I will not allow such a man to carry my money away."

Political clash reignites as ex-Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose, takes aim at former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

Source: Facebook

Fayose demands refund of N10m donation

Furthermore, Fayose restated that 30 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were compelled to donate N10 million each to the Obasanjo Presidential Library in 2005.

Now, out of office, he said he wants 'his money' back.

He said:

"I wrote to him, he (Obasanjo) did not publish that one, 'my money, you can't go with that money, baba.'

"I wrote to him, with all humility, that since he has accepted at my birthday that he received that money through governors' forum, that means the one for me, he should return that money. Whatever, I just want my N10 million. The moment I get it today, I will confirm that I received it. You can't be disparaging people and be chopping (sic) their money, that is 419."

The trending video can be watched below:

Read more stories about Ayo Fayose:

Isaac Fayose drags ex-gov Fayose

Legit.ng also reported that Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of Ayodele Fayose, accused the ex-governor of betraying the family.

Isaac also claimed that the former governor betrayed their mother and everyone who helped him to power and fame.

Isaac alleged that the former governor betrayed the PDP and urged him to enter a new phase of trustworthiness as he turns a new age.

Source: Legit.ng