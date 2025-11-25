Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has spoken out about his anger over Olusegun Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration in Lagos

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has disclosed that he was deeply angered by remarks made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his 65th birthday celebration in Lagos.

Fayose said Obasanjo’s comments, which described him as “not the best” of his political protégés, left him so enraged that he briefly felt like grabbing the microphone and hitting him with it.

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that Obasanjo used the occasion to revisit their long-standing feud, while also acknowledging Fayose’s political achievements.

Days later, Fayose sent a message to Obasanjo, accusing him of making “irresponsible comments” at the event.

Fayose recounts birthday incident in interview

Speaking in an interview with AF24 News, posted on its YouTube channel on Monday, Fayose recounted the events of the ceremony.

He explained that Obasanjo reflected on their political differences and again described him as “not the best” of his protégés, despite recognising his accomplishments.

“I was enraged. I felt like taking the mic from Obasanjo’s hand and hitting it on his head. This is being sincere,” Fayose said.

Efforts at reconciliation before the event

Fayose revealed that two weeks before the celebration, he had resolved to reconcile with several political rivals. “Whatever differences we have had in the past, let’s put them behind us. If I have offended you, if you have offended me, let us put it behind us,” he said.

He noted that he reached out to Obasanjo through a mutual friend, Osita Chidoka, who provided the former president’s contact.

However, Fayose stressed that the call was not an apology. “I never called to go and apologise to Baba. I did not offend him. He was the one who removed me from office. If anybody should apologise, it is he,” he said.

Warm reception before the clash

According to Fayose, Obasanjo received him warmly at his residence days before the event and assured him of his attendance despite another engagement in Rwanda. At Obasanjo’s request, Fayose said he arranged funds for his travel logistics.

“We took pictures together. All in good faith. I changed $20,000 and gave it to him. How can you accept somebody’s money and come and be spitting on that person?” he asked.

Obasanjo’s speech sparks tension

Fayose explained that tension arose when Obasanjo insisted on speaking last at the event, placing himself after Vice President Kashim Shettima. “Baba said he would be the one to speak last. I became suspicious,” he said.

He added that Obasanjo directed the moderator to invite the Vice President before him and requested that Fayose and his wife stand beside him throughout a speech that lasted “one hour, 14 minutes.” Fayose described the speech as filled with subtle jabs.

“How do you say such things to a man on his 65th birthday?” he asked. “But to show maturity, not by age, but by self-respect and out of consideration for the vice-president’s presence, I kept my cool,” he added.

Fayose questions need for Obasanjo’s validation

Fayose said his efforts to reconcile with Obasanjo were made “in good conscience,” but the former president’s conduct showed he had no interest in peace. “If I knew this was how it would end, what do I need Obasanjo for? Am I contesting the election? Do I need his validation? No,” he said.

This latest clash highlighted the unresolved tensions between the two political figures, despite Fayose’s attempts at reconciliation.

