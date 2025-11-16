Political elites gathered in Lagos on Saturday, November 15, as former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, marked his 65th birthday with a lavish celebration in Lagos state

Present in Nigeria's commercial nerve centre, Lagos, to celebrate with his political ally, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, congratulated Fayose

However, Wike attracted attention from internet users after addressing Fayose as his "dear younger brother," despite the ex-Ekiti governor being older than him

Ikeja, Lagos state - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has sparked online reactions after calling Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, his "dear younger brother".

Legit.ng reports that Wike was among the dignitaries who attended Fayose's 65th birthday celebration in Lagos.

In his goodwill message, Wike, 57, described Fayose as a dependable friend and fearless political figure. He commended him for his loyalty, consistency and commitment to his belief, saying these qualities have distinguished him in Nigerian politics.

Acknowledging the top personalities who graced the occasion, Wike said:

"Your Excellency, former president of Nigeria, Your Excellency, the vice president of Nigeria, Your Excellency, the governor of Ekiti state and your beloved wife, Your Excellencies, former governors that are here, the former senate president (referring to Bukola Saraki). My dear younger brother, the celebrant of today and your very beautiful wife, distinguished senators and members of the house of representatives, our dear leaders, particularly Otunba Fasawe, gentlemen of the press, ladies and gentlemen..."

The video can be watched below:

Wike's description of Fayose as his "dear younger brother" elicited reactions from Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter).

Prof. Chidi Odinkalu wrote:

"So, @GovAyoFayose turns 65 & @GovWike, who is officially 58 yrs, calls Gov Fayose his "dear younger broda...."? Am I the only person who heard that....?!"

@zenavic_1 said:

"Same way we all heard "you are a fuul" after a day he denied it."

@korlereports commented:

"I have been thinking how is it possible for a 57 years old man to be elderly to a 65 years old man. Dec. 13 will make him 58."

@domnnaemeka wrote:

"I had to quickly check Wike's biography to see his age again. I concluded that he was probably blabbing."

'Fayose, an uncommon Nigerian' - Shettima

Meanwhile, at the event, Vice-President Kashim Shettima eulogised Fayose, describing him as an uncommon Nigerian, 'distinguished by his courage, boldness and unflinching honesty'.

The Vice President spoke just as Wike; Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji; former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, hailed the celebrant.

Shettima, who commended Fayose for 'his fearlessness, political consistency, and his unwavering courage', said those qualities have set him apart in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Isaac Fayose lambasts elder brother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a social media message that has gone viral, Isaac Fayose, younger brother of Ayo Fayose, accused the ex-governor of betraying everyone who helped him to rise to power, including his family members.

In a birthday video shared on his Facebook account, Isaac congratulated his brother on turning 65, but wasted no time highlighting what he described as Ayo’s “spirit of selfishness” and disregard for those who stood by him.

Source: Legit.ng