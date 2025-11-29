Lere Paimo shared evidence to show he alive, hours after reports of his death went viral across social media platforms in the country

The veteran Yoruba actor, who revealed he is alive, also sent a message to people spreading rumours about his death

His response came after the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) debunked reports of his demise

Yoruba actor and filmmaker Lere Paimo, also known as Eda Onileola, finally broke his silence after rumours claimed he had passed away at the age of 86.

Recall that in the early hours of Saturday, November 29, reports emerged on social media that the veteran had bid farewell to the world.

Sharing proof of life in a video that recently emerged on social media, Paimo stated that he was alive, hale and hearty.

He also handed those spreading rumours about his death over to God in his address to his fans and well-wishers.

"I am alive, hale and hearty. To all those posting the news that I am dead since midnight, I wouldn't curse them, but my God will judge them," Lere Paimo said, speaking in Yoruba language.

The actor's video came hours after the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) described the news of his death as false, confirming Chief Paimo was alive.

ANTP, in a statement signed by its national PRO, Prince Adejonwo Oluwafemi Femson, urged the public to always verify news before circulating.

Reactions as Lere Paimo speaks in video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans and well-wishers breathed a sigh of relief

