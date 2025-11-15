Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has dragged the ex-governor on social media, accusing him of betraying members of his family, including their mother.

The young Fayose, in his birthday greeting to the former governor, who clocked 65 on Saturday, November 15, accused his elder brother of betraying everyone who supported his governorship ambition.

Isaac Fayose mentions all those former Governor Ayodele Fayose has betrayed Photo Credit: Prince Isaac Fayose

Source: Facebook

Taking to social media on Saturday, November 15, Isaac Fayose congratulated Ayodele Fayose, but went on to allege that the ex-governor has the “spirit of selfishness” in him and has no regard for those who supported him. He also alleged that the former governor did not invite his mother to his birthday.

However, Isaac Fayose's post has started gaining reactions on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Opeyemi-Abdulhammed Korede Tijani said:

"The fact still remains that he is the one who makes you known and makes your family popular today because of the name “Fayose”. Calm down and live your life, and let him live his life."

Misbau Alamu Lateef reacted:

"All I see here is bitterness and self-entitlement. I hope I am not wrong with my assessment. I personally detest family members who come out like this to talk specifically about their family members. What's the business of the PUBLIC in all of these? What is the objective of the PUBLIC video? To celebrate or malign him? Is this how to correct people?"

Falope Titilayo commented:

"I almost shed tears; this isn’t bitterness but a truth spoken from the heart. We don’t know what happened between them, so we can’t judge anyone. What I do know is that if he wanted to pretend, he could have simply wished him a fake happy birthday with beautiful wishes and sweet talk. He still loves him; that is why he spoke his mind to his dear brother."

Harry Chen Harrychen wrote:

"This thing dey almost every family, but for me I no fit drag my brother online cos one day we go surely make peace."

Engr. Isaiah Adesola said:

"Na family issues, they will settle for a family meeting. Happy birthday, Osokomole 1"

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng