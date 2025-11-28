A Nigerian doctor has reacted to the video of his Edo-based pregnant sister and her husband in captivity

He cried for help as the video released by the kidnappers went viral and was reposted on social media

What he said touched the hearts of many netizens, as they prayed for the release of his family members

A Nigerian doctor, Abdul Ganiyu Oseni, has reacted to a video released by kidnappers who abducted his pregnant sister and her husband, Mr and Mrs Zainab Segiru.

He took to X to confirm that the couple in the video were his sister and her husband.

A doctor cries out as kidnappers releases a video of his pregnant sister and her husband in Edo. Photo: @AbdulGaniyuOse1

On his X page @AbdulGaniyuOse1, the doctor had earlier stated that they were kidnapped on November 22, 2025.

He had stated that the kidnappers had made contact with the family and demanded N50million for ransom.

Reacting to the video of his sister and husband in custody, he said:

“She's my sister n he's my in law. Pls come to our aid.”

The pregnant lady and her husband were abducted on November 22, 2025. Photo: @AbdulGaniyuOse1

The video was shared by activist Harrison Gwamnishu of Safe City Foundation, who called on the Federal Government to help in rescuing the couple.

He captioned the video:

“Armed Kidnappers sent video to family of husband and wife kidnapped from Aviele Community near Auchi Edo State. The kidnappers are demanding for ransom. I am alerting the Federal Government, State Government to swiftly respond faster and restore peace to our communities.”

Reactions trail video of kidnapped couple

@Investorchim_a said:

"Someone who knows them posted this video on WhatsApp, saying they just got married newly…This country is a mess."

@Thugwarr said:

"A man is a man, in the midst of chaos, his wife leaning on to him, and he is holding her while he is begging for their life. Respect to every man out there, young and old."

@obioma_onwuka said:

"Politicians hve been crying since yesterday bc they want to stop police services for VIPs. Just look at d things ordinary Nigerians go through every day. Our roads and homes are no longer safe. This is 2025, and we are still leaving this way. Our senators and ruling class don't care."

@GidiGambino said:

"Nobody will go through an experience like this and remain the same. If the government doesn’t do something about this menace soon, they shouldn’t blame citizens who take laws into their own hands. This is too sad to watch."

In a related story, journalist Rufai Oseni shared details about the death of the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Venerable Edwin Achi, who was kidnapped alongside his wife.

Man laments as uncle dies in captivity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the nephew of the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago, has shared details about his death.

He mentioned the exact day the Anglican priest was killed in custody and called for his wife’s release.

Many were moved to tears as he mentioned the ages of the couple’s little children and his wife's place of work.

