Portable recently made a confession about himself and fellow entertainers in the country

This came after celebrities outside the country urged those back home to criticise the government

Portable shared why he and many others cannot openly condemn the insecurity ravaging the country

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has revealed why many celebrities are reluctant to speak against the rising insecurity in the country.

The Zazu crooner explained that fear of government persecution is the main reason.

Portable opens up on the alleged reason celebrities avoid insecurity debates. Credit: @portablebaeby, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

He made this known while reacting to British-Nigerian rapper Skepta’s call for Nigerian celebrities to demand justice and speak against the economic hardship and insecurity.

In a video broadcast, Portable said:

“Skepta, God bless you for remembering and speaking for Nigeria. However, you saying we, Nigerian celebrities, should speak up and demand justice, do you want the Nigerian government to pick us? They will arrest us if we speak up.”

He lamented that the government oppresses entertainers.

According to him, some are still being punished for past remarks. The singer claimed that celebrities in Nigeria risk arrest, harassment, or even having their passports seized if they openly criticise the authorities.

Portable stressed that while celebrities care about the country, many are forced into silence for fear of persecution.

He begged Nigerians in the diaspora to speak up since they are beyond the government’s reach.

“Those of us in Nigeria, if we speak, we will be in big trouble. They might even seize our passports if we, celebrities, say what we are not supposed to say,” he added.

The singer concluded that his focus remains on making money and improving his personal life, as speaking out could endanger his freedom.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Portable's revelation

ezeqwesiri said:

"That’s why you have to respect Fela more; he spoke without fear."

hardey_nike_111 said:

"He looks calm lately 😂😂 all thanks to Carter 😂."

meet_epitomeofgrace said:

"God bless Carter for the brain resetting beating he gave Portable 😂😂😂 I can’t believe Portable can be this calm and sensible."

kin_gmandy said:

"Exactly what he said, and this should not in any way be funny to anyone!!!!"

amarachidiaries said:

"This is the reason they won’t take people serious, what he said is true and yet people are laughing."

tayo_westmanny25 said:

"That's no longer a Democracy. Make I no talk too much as well, b4 dem pick me too😂. NIGERIA GOVERNMENT CHAI🇳🇬 !!!!"

clothesss_spaceng said:

"Conversations about insecurity affect everyone, which is why many people pay attention whenever celebrities decide to share their thoughts on the situation."

Portable sparks conversation with claim about celebrities and insecurity. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng