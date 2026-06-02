A young lady who gained admission to the University of Ibadan (UI) after writing the JAMB exam has gone viral

She revealed in her story that she took part in the UTME examination just for the experience and that she was underage at the time

The young lady also spoke about a time she was involved in a tragic accident and what she survived on for weeks

A lady who wrote the JAMB exam just for the experience, despite being underage, and was offered admission by the University of Ibadan, shares an interesting story as she graduates from the institution.

The young lady compared her life to a Netflix documentary and shared that she wasn't fully prepared when she sat for the JAMB exam, as she was underage and wrote it just so she could have the experience.

Lady who sat for UTME just for experience gains admission into UI, shares story. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Joan-Lois Olaoye, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

Lady graduates from the University of Ibadan

However, the same exam she wrote because she wanted to have an experience secured her a spot in the University of Ibadan admission.

On her LinkedIn page, Joan-Lois Olaoye wrote:

“So… if my life were a Netflix documentary, Season 1 just wrapped and the season finale was my final exam. From writing JAMB ‘just for experience’ because I wasn’t even of age yet 😭 To actually gaining admission, thank you COVID & EndSARS for the plot twist nobody saw coming.”

“From resuming school at a very low point. To discover, oh wow… I might actually be good at HISTORY!”

Lady who wrote JAMB “just for experience” goes viral after gaining admission into University of Ibadan, shares her story. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Joan-Lois Olaoye

Source: Twitter

She continued in her post that she won several scholarships during her studies at the University of Ibadan and had a few other experiences that shaped her journey.

Her statement:

“From consistent ‘68s and ‘69s (the lecturers’ favourite numbers 🥲) To surviving bullies… and briefly becoming one (growth happened 😌).”

“From stepping into parliament life; Loved being an Honourable 💃🏽 Being Speaker? Let’s archive that experience.”

“From losing money and entering debt, To winning scholarships 😌✨.”

“From an accident and five weeks away from school, To surviving on supplements and Coca-Cola.”

“From writing the last word on my final paper ‘INDEPENDENCE’ 🎶.”

“To wonder if I’m graduating or not.”

Her story touched the hearts of many people who took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady bags degree from UI

Adefioye Adedayo said:

"The 68's and 69's part i can relate. Grateful to God for seeing us through the Journey so far. Congratulations, Joan! Greater heights from here."

Kabirat Ojo added:

"Congratulations, Sis Joan-Lois Olaoye You came, saw and conquered."

Adewumi Matthew Aduragbemi noted:

"Congratulations on your journey and growth, Joan-Lois Olaoye . May it keep getting better from here. I love how carefully you crafted the writeup to explain your experience. But... Did you really become a bully too?"

Idema Faith Omeram noted:

"Love this for you. After everything you scaled through. Sorry about the bullies. At the end God did. I'm grateful for Life, growth and Family."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan candidate who missed the 2025 admission cut-off by 3 points asked people for advice after sharing her 2026 UTME score online.

She said she wrote JAMB last year and scored 314, but she did not get admission because she was just 3 points short of the cut-off mark. This year, she wrote the exam again and scored 317.

Boy who wrote UTME gains admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man shared how he finally gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan after years of trying.

He recalled scoring 295 in his first UTME in 2020 but failing to secure admission because his post-UTME score was not good enough. After writing the UTME again and improving his score, he was eventually offered admission to study his desired course at UI.

Source: Legit.ng