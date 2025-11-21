Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will visit the United States over the alleged Christian genocide.

Idris said Tinubu will meet with President Donald Trump once the “situation is right for him”.

The minister stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, November 21, 2025.

He stated this amid diplomatic tension between Nigeria and the US following Trump’s recent redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

“We believe that he will go [to the US] once the situation is right for him to go. But he has been to America. I was with him at the UN when he took office.”

Nigerian react to when Tinubu will meet with Trump

@Gamastweet

BAT visit trump ke!!! make he dey speak him mumu idioms, “a fertile mind is a locomotive progression for success”. Trump go first burst laff mock am for 3 days. Please we know why, our GCFR is not sound for such intellectual visit.

@pebuzor

Issue here is that this man is highly economical with the truth . Immediately a man tells you to be careful over what you say , such a person is holding back the truth.

@DRealMagnus

Lol, very unserious set of people. This is the time Nigeria needs to..... It's just sad we're not ready to change this people yet.

@VicVic57694

He even scared to appoint ambassador to America because he don’t want to anything that will make him have conversation face-to-face with Trump this why he have not appoint ambassador to USA.

@OnyejiekweEmeka

You're asking this question as if you don't know the background of your president? When a child offends his father, he chooses to stay away from him for fear of being flogged thoroughly. I think I have made it clear to you. Even the VP of Nigeria is afraid to visit Trump. Yes nah.

@AOchiawuto

America has a better understanding of you than you do about yourself. America knows your plans and your tactics. What was the reason for the Nigerian police asking people with licensed guns to submit them at the nearest police station? What caused them to stop issuing gun licenses and permits? There is an agenda by the Nigerian government to help these terrorists invade our villages and communities unchallenged.

Alleged Christian genocide: US Congressman meets Ribadu

Recall that Nigerian government delegation, led by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, landed in the United States.

The Ribadu-led delegation met with US Congressman Riley M. Moore over the ongoing persecution of Christians and the ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria.

The US Congressman shared details of the meeting which held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Alleged Christian genocide: US Congress begins full investigation

Legit.ng also reported that the US House Subcommittee on Africa held preparations for a public hearing to review President Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

President Tinubu had rejected Trump’s claims of widespread Christian persecution and maintained that Nigeria upheld constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

Witnesses, including top US officials and religious leaders, were scheduled to testify before lawmakers on alleged targeted attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng