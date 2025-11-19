Popular social commentator, Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign immediately, citing Nigeria’s worsening security challenges and economic hardship.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Fayose directed his outcry at the president, urging him to step down, citing his failure to effectively lead the country. He expressed concern over the growing insecurity, rising poverty, and repeated attacks across Nigeria.

"You've Done Your Bit, Resign Now:" Isaac Fayose Fires at President Tinubu.

Fayose condemns kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi

Fayose criticised the recent kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the killing of their school’s vice principal. He questioned how the president remains comfortable amid such tragedies and accused the government of failing to protect Nigerians.

The businessman insisted that the nation needs a younger, more capable leader. He appealed to President Tinubu to “relax” and allow a new generation to take over the country’s affairs.

President Tinubu, I think it is time for you to resign now. How do you feel comfortable being president over a failed nation, kidnapping, and genocide? If you genuinely love Nigeria, it is time for you to resign. You are not capable of ruling our nation at this juncture. Poverty and hardship everywhere! I beg you, Tinubu, it is time for you to relax; you have done your bit! Allow the young people to come in and fix this nation.

He also expressed deep worry over the continuous deaths of Nigerian soldiers battling terrorists and bandits across different parts of the country. According to him, the situation demands urgent change, not silence.

Reactions trailing Fayose's call for Tinubu's resignation

igwe.dl noted:

Thank you for speaking up Sir … some can talk but did not speak, but you spoke 👏👏👏

chinelo.joy.378 added:

Tinubu is not CAPABLE 🇳🇬💔📌HE IS INCOMPETENT.... HE SHOULD RESIGN... period 💔🇳🇬📌

iam_oje_official wrote:

The US wanted to come and help in the insecurity we are having but we said Nigeria is a sovereign state. A sovereign state that cannot protect her citizens? Tinubu is the worst thing that has ever happen to Nigeria. Funny enough, he will still rig himself in 2027 💔💔💔

correct_hausaboy312 said:

God will bless you, Sir Fayose. It is well insha'Allah but this government has failed us woefully. It is so sad wallahi 😢😢

aniiyikaiye stated:

@officialasiwajubat your administration is the worst ever in the history of this great nation. People like you are not up to the standard to hold a local government office to talk of being a president @seyitinubu tell your papa to resign honorably @officialoluremitinubu tell your husband to do the needful or resign

Bandits hit school, kidnap schoolgirls in Kebbi

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in the Danko Wasagu area of Kebbi state, abducted about 25 female students, and ended the life of the school's vice principal.

The police confirmed the incident in a statement, where it stated that a combined team of Police tactical units, military personnel and Vigilantes have been deployed to track the bandits' routes in the nearby forest, to rescue the abducted students.

