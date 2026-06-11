Breaking: Obi Reacts as World Cup Begins Without Nigeria

Peter Obi urges fans to reflect on Nigeria’s World Cup absence instead of feeling disheartened

Obi attributes non-participation to leadership failures, not lack of talent or planning

He calls for youth engagement in shaping Nigeria's future and achieving international success

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has reacted to Nigeria’s absence from the FIFA World Cup, urging football fans across the country not to be discouraged despite the nation’s failure to qualify for the tournament.

In a message shared as the competition got underway across three host nations, Obi said Nigeria’s non-participation should serve as a moment of reflection rather than despair.

Obi Reacts as World Cup Begins Without Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Leadership blamed for World Cup absence

According to Obi, the country’s inability to compete on football’s biggest stage is not due to a lack of talent but shortcomings in leadership and planning.

“Our failure to participate on the global stage is not due to a deficit of talent; it is a direct consequence of a deficit in leadership, planning, and institutional support,” he stated.

The former Anambra state governor noted that Nigeria possesses abundant sporting talent capable of competing with the best in the world if given the right support and opportunities.

Obi also called on young Nigerians to take an active role in shaping the country’s future, stressing that national progress requires commitment and vision.

“The task of building a better Nigeria rests primarily on the shoulders of the younger generation,” he said.

He encouraged football lovers to view the World Cup as a reminder of the standards Nigeria should aspire to attain.

Call for national transformation

Obi urged Nigerians to work towards transforming the country from a passive observer of global achievements into a nation capable of competing and excelling internationally.

“We must move our country from being a nation of mere consumers of global entertainment to a nation of proud producers and competitors,” he added.

Presidency slams Peter Obi

The Presidency has launched a fresh attack on former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, questioning his performance as governor of Anambra State and dismissing comparisons between him and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the remarks in a post on X, where he criticised Obi’s leadership record and described him as lacking originality in governance.

Source: Legit.ng