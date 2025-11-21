Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that it plans to make military service compulsory for citizens aged 18 and above.

The Army described the report that the COAS said he would make it mandatory for everybody in the Nigerian Army as fake.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu, was alleged to have said that:

"If Nigerian youths refuse to join the army, we will make it mandatory for everybody from the age of 18 and above to join.”

The Nigerian Army via its X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Friday, November 21, 2025, said the report is fake news.

Nigerians react to alleged plan

@AuditorSUN

We’ve seen this pattern before. The government once insisted the reports of targeted attacks on Christians were ‘fake’. Even the Benue Governor publicly denied any killings despite earlier videos where he lamented those same tragedies. So when officials rush to debunk something, experience has taught us to look closer, not relax.

@dharmyteeOL

It had better be, Cos I won't be joining an Army that rehabilitates bandits, Boko harams and their likes to incorporate them into the Nigerian Army.

@shinaay15533786

Just no wake anyhow for night cos them fit arrest you put army cloth for your body enter battle straight without training.

@Traderfestus

It better be fake news cause you can't force me to join the military, nah my commander, I go first wound. it's as simple as that, I no get time.

@Dmeyoulove2hate

Even if it where not, every undergraduate should be sent for mandatory short service instead of the NYSC and mandatory 2 years service, that is the best way to instill the love of country.

@HarrisonAgu1

I don't know if we all are not seeing it the way I dey see am.. Make all of go register learn how to handle kalaa then everyone go just go there house go buy gun and dey go approve am cos u are officially licensed to carry one.

@IktGadget

E better be fake news cos i can not go to war for d sake of Nigeria, a country that doesn't care abt me, continuously claims lives and govt adopts a lackadaisical attitude, it had better be fake news Wat i posted is allegedly o, cos e no go hard authorities to pick me up.

@RielTheos

Recruit the children of the President and his Cabinet members, all the children of the Senators and Reps, then children of the Governors in the North. Start with that and you will see how the battle turns. Friendly advice.

Rampant attacks, killings: Army chief staff breaks silence

Recall that major-General Waidi Shaibu stated that the Army remained committed to tackling rising insecurity during his operational visit to One Division in Kaduna.

He assured Nigerians that ongoing military efforts would soon yield positive results despite rising public expectations and concerns.

The Army chief urged troops to stay professional and committed as he met senior officers and commissioned a new soldiers’ cafeteria.

Troops kill several terrorists, bandits

Legit.ng also reported that several terrorists and bandits were killed by the military during a clearance operation in Kebbi State

Troops of 8 Division/Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, carried out the operation on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Sources said the gunfight is not related to the rescue of the 25 students abducted from Government Secondary School, Maga.

Source: Legit.ng