Okechukwu 'Okey' Ezea, federal lawmaker representing Enugu North Senatorial Zone in Enugu state, is dead

Late Ezea was elected under the Labour Party (LP), and he is the only remaining member in the national assembly from Enugu state

Apart from Ezea, Legit.ng highlights five other national assembly (NASS) members who have died in the last 18 months (May 2024 to November 2025)

FCT, Abuja - Mortality is inevitable, and every soul shall taste death.

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the family of Senator Okey Ezea officially announced his death.

In a statement by his first son, Jideofor Ezea, the family said the Labour Party (LP) senator died after a brief illness in Lagos on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The statement reads in part:

“With profound grief, the family of Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, announces his passing.

“The Senator died at a private hospital in Lagos at about 11:07 p.m. on Tuesday, 18th November, 2025, after a brief illness.

“Until his demise, Senator Ezea remained an active and influential voice in the 10th senate."

6 lawmakers lost, Okey Ezea among them

Against the backdrop of Ezea's demise, Legit.ng highlights five other notable federal lawmakers who died between May 2024 and November 2025.

1) Isa Dogonyaro

In May 2024, Isa Dogonyaro, a member of the house of representatives representing Babura/Garki federal constituency, Jigawa state, passed away.

Aged 46, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, according to a statement of condolences issued by the spokesman for the house of representatives, died in Abuja after a brief illness.

2) Olaide Akinremi

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Olaide Adewale Akinremi, a member of the house of representatives, died.

The lawmaker passed away aged 51.

Akinremi represented Ibadan North federal constituency on the platform of the APC.

3) Ekene Abubakar Adams

Adams, a member of the house of representatives, died on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024.

The lawmaker, who represented Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna on the platform of the LP, died at the age of 39.

Adams’ passing came less than a week after the death of Oyo state's Akinremi.

4) Ifeanyi Ubah

On July 26, 2024, Ubah reportedly died of cardiac arrest in London, at the age of 52. He was said to have departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK) two days earlier, on July 25.

President Bola Tinubu was among eminent Nigerians who paid tributes to the top Anambra politician.

5) Adewunmi Onanuga

In January 2025, the lower legislative chamber announced the passing of Adewunmi Onanuga, who, until her demise, served as the deputy chief whip of the House, representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency of Ogun state.

She passed away on January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

During her time as a legislator, she was credited with championing policies that empower women and advance social welfare.

Ex-Lagos lawmaker Victor Akande dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-lawmaker Akande died from complications in an auto crash in Ojo.

Akande served as a member of the Lagos state house of assembly for two terms, between 2015 and 2023. He was first elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and later defected to the APC, on which platform he was re-elected in 2019.

