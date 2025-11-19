Senator Okey Ezea, who represented Enugu North District in the 10th Senate, reportedly died in Lagos after a brief illness

Senator Okey Ezea, who represented Enugu North District in the 10th Senate, reportedly died at a private hospital in Lagos State.

His son, Jideofor Ezea, confirmed that the senator passed away at about 11:07 p.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, after what was described as a brief illness.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Jideofor said, “With profound grief, the family of Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, announces his passing.” He appealed to Nigerians to remember the family in prayers during “this difficult time.”

Here are things to know about the Senator:

Education background

Born on August 11, 1963, in Itchi, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Okey Ezea attended Community Primary School, Umachi, and Nsukka High School.

He graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. He later studied law at the University of Lagos, earning both an LL.B and an LL.M, and was recognised as the best graduating student in his master’s programme.

Until his death, he was a doctoral student at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of Lagos.

Early career

After completing the National Youth Service Corps in September 1987, Okey Ezea joined the Nigerian Customs Service, where he rose to the rank of Deputy Superintendent before voluntarily retiring in 1994.

He then moved into business, founding Ideke Shipping Limited, which became a major player in Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics sector.

The company worked with multinational firms such as Shell, Chevron, Mobil, and NLNG. He also established other companies, including Ideke Engineering Limited, Ideke Overseas Limited, Damik Ventures Limited, and Damik Security Limited.

Political journey

Okey Ezea’s political career began in 2007 when he contested for the Enugu State governorship under the Labour Party but lost.

In 2013, he co-founded the All Progressives Congress in Enugu and became its governorship candidate in 2015. In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Medical Centre in Jalingo, Taraba State, a position he held until 2022.

He returned to the Labour Party that same year and successfully contested for the Enugu North senatorial seat in the 2023 general election, defeating then-Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Student union politics

His political activism dated back to his university days. At the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he served as Speaker of the Political Science Students’ Parliament in 1983/84, a member of the Students’ Union Government House of Representatives in 1984/85, a member of the SUG Senate in 1985, and Welfare Officer of the SUG Executive Committee in 1984/85.

Labour party stand

His son noted that “Until his passing, he remained the only federal lawmaker from Enugu State elected on the Labour Party platform in 2023 who, on principle, refused to defect to the ruling party, standing firm against the pressure to ditch the party that sponsored him to the Senate.”

Ezea’s legacy

Senator Okey Ezea’s life reflected resilience, principle, and service. From academia to business and politics, he built a career defined by persistence and dedication to his constituency.

His death marked the end of a journey that combined public service, entrepreneurial success, and political conviction.

