FCT, Abuja - Adewunmi Onanuga, the incumbent deputy chief whip of the house of representatives, is dead.

Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the lower legislative chamber, announced Onanuga’s passing in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday night, January 15, 2024. The late federal lawmaker was aged 59.

Onanuga, popularly known as 'Ijaya', became the deputy chief whip in 2023. Until her death, she represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency of Ogun state in the green chamber. She was born in Hammersmith, London to Nigerian parents.

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Onanuga is the chairperson house committee on women affairs and social development.

Read the house of representatives full statement below:

"It is with profound sorrow that the house of representatives announces the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who, until her demise, served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun state.

"She passed away earlier today, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

"Representative Onanuga, born on December 2, 1965, was a dedicated public servant, a visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for her constituents.

"She was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the APC. During that tenure, she served as Chairperson of the House C’ttee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly, where she championed policies to empower women and advance social welfare.

"Re-elected in 2023, she was appointed Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly, a role in which she demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to legislative discipline, particularly during parliamentary sittings.

"Affectionately known as ‘ _Ijaya_,’ Rep. Onanuga’s intellect, passion, humility, and drive for excellence earned her admiration among her colleagues and constituents alike.

"Her impactful contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape reflected her passion for creating a better society and her tireless dedication to public service.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, associates, the Government and people of Ogun state - particularly the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency - and the entire membership of the national assembly.

"As we mourn the loss of this vibrant and committed lawmaker, whose life was devoted to improving the lives of Nigerians - especially her constituents - her legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations."

More to come…

