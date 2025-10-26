The National Assembly has inaugurated a committee to assess the creation of new states and local government areas across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones

A total of 278 proposals are under review following a motion led by Senator Abdul Ningi and Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka

The session, chaired by Senator Barau Jibrin and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, received unanimous support for the initiative

The National Assembly has formally established a committee tasked with reviewing the creation of additional states and local government areas across all six geo-political zones of the country.

The development followed the Assembly’s endorsement of a new state in the South-East region, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s ongoing constitutional and administrative evolution.

According to PUNCH, lawmakers confirmed that a total of 278 proposals had been submitted for consideration, reflecting widespread interest and demand for increased representation and administrative autonomy nationwide.

Committee to review state and local government creation proposals

During the plenary session, Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, tabled a motion advocating for the creation of a new state and other related matters.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, who represents Ifo/Ewekoro in Ogun State. According to reports from the Assembly floor, the motion received unanimous backing from committee members and was subsequently adopted without opposition.

The session was presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and co-chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

Both leaders oversaw extensive deliberations on the matter, depicting the Assembly’s commitment to a thorough and inclusive review process.

The newly formed sub-committee is expected to evaluate the viability of each proposal, taking into account demographic, economic, and administrative factors.

Stakeholders across the country have been urged to engage constructively with the process, as the committee begins its work to shape the future of Nigeria’s internal boundaries.

This initiative signals a renewed effort by the National Assembly to address long-standing calls for equitable state creation and local governance, potentially reshaping Nigeria’s political map in the years ahead.

National Assembly

The National Assembly of Nigeria is the country’s bicameral legislature, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It is responsible for making laws, overseeing the executive, and representing the interests of citizens across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The Senate consists of 109 members, while the House has 360 representatives. The Assembly plays a key role in constitutional amendments, budget approvals, and national policy debates. Sessions are held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, and leadership includes the Senate President and Speaker of the House.

New states that scaled second reading at National Assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Several bills proposing the creation of new states in Nigeria have successfully passed the second reading at the House of Representatives.

These developments have signalled growing momentum for constitutional amendments aimed at restructuring the geopolitical landscape.

