Enugu North senator, Okey Ezea, has reportedly passed away at a hospital in London on Tuesday, November 18

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi North, announced his demise in a social media post on Wednesday, November 19

Senator Ezea would be the second senator who die outside Nigeria following the inauguration of the 10th national assembly

Okey Ezea, the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State, has reportedly died. The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, was said to be the only national assembly member from the southeast state on the platform of the party.

It was learnt that the senator died in the United Kingdom, where he was said to be receiving medical attention. He passed away on Tuesday, November 18.

Natasha mourns the demise of Ezea

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi North, confirmed his death in a social media post, where she recalled how Ezea stood by her during her darkest time in the national assembly.

Natasha's post reads:

Rest in peace, Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea. You were a good man, wise and gentle. Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments, and I will miss you in chambers."

The Enugu senator will be the second senator who have died in the United Kingdom since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. The first was Ifeanyi Uba, who died in a UK Hospital following a cardiac arrest.

Nigerians react as Senator Ezea dies

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Senator Natasha's post to mourn the demise of the senator. Below are some of their comments:

Abiola Famuyiwa commented:

"Na our Natasha talk am! Rest in peace and may the Almighty God console and comfort your family and associates."

big_creamyy mourns:

"Jesus, rest in peace, sir. I was fortunate to meet you, and the only thing I can say is that you were a good man. May the Almighty grant you eternal rest and peace."

vivesterluxuryperfumery.nig sent a condolence message:

"Rest in Peace, Sir. This place is not our Home, we are only in transition. The high time human beings know this and start amending their ways, the better for us all...All things are vanity, death is a necessary end that comes like a thief, and just in a twinkle of an eye, everything fizzles away. Let's live because life is ephemeral. RIP to a Good Man."

Nich_douglas recalled the senator's political journey:

"Ideke Nwannem. Chai!!!! Rest in peace, big bro. It pains me that you couldn't become the Governor of Enugu State before your demise because you fought a good fight since 1999, you maintained your party LP since 1999 and later got to the Senate through that same party, and I was believing God that with time we are going to storm Enugu State again and see what has happened to you. Very painful to see these, but God knows why. May God accept your soul and give your wife and kids the fortitude to bear this pain in their hearts right now."

Below is the full statement of Senator Natasha:

